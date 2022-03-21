Aliir Aliir in action during the 2022 round one match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba on March 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN defender Aliir Aliir is booked in for syndesmosis surgery following Port Adelaide's bruising encounter with Brisbane on Saturday night.

The setback could potentially sideline Aliir for eight weeks. Port Adelaide assistant coach Nathan Bassett confirmed the disappointing news on Monday and suggested Sam Skinner could be an option to replace Aliir.



Bassett said Aliir had been outstanding for the Power and he was difficult to replace but Skinner, who could take an intercept mark in a similar way to Aliir, was a chance to come in.



LEAVING IT LATE Lions storm home over wounded Port



It was a brutal match for Port with fears that defender Trent McKenzie could also miss a substantial period of time after he was stretchered off with an injured knee (watch the incident in the player below).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McKenzie stretchered off with worrying knee injury Port Adelaide's Trent McKenzie is stretchered off with a knee injury after landing awkwardly

But, incredibly, Bassett confirmed that McKenzie had no major damage to the knee and he was an "outside chance" to play in round two when Port meets Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval.



The scans are good for Trent and he's just "hyper-extended" the knee, Bassett said.

Young star Xavier Duursma was also hurt in the contest when he was collected by Lions warrior Mitch Robinson.

Robinson's bump was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact and he received a one-match ban.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Robinson could be in MRO trouble after this heavy bump Mitch Robinson may be in MRO trouble after this incident involving Xavier Duursma

Duursma left the field with a sore collarbone but he's also a chance to play against the Hawks after the damage was considered minor. Robinson is appealing his suspension.



Bassett said Port veteran Robbie Gray and young gun Connor Rozee would be assessed during the week, but the club was optimistic about their availability.

He said No.12 draft pick Josh Sinn was a chance of making his debut in round two after he was overlooked for the season-opener.