Carlton coach Michael Voss and captain Patrick Cripps after the win over Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will spend the next 48 hours working through the finer details of how isolated coach Michael Voss will communicate with players and staff members during Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Voss, along with player Jack Martin and four other members of the club's football department, have been forced into the AFL's health and safety protocols over the weekend after returning positive COVID-19 test results.

But the Blues have been handed approval for Voss to play his part remotely, with the club considering whether it will use technology and processes sanctioned by the AFL in order for its senior coach to communicate with players and assistants throughout the night.

The option would allow Voss to communicate directly with players at all quarter breaks, as well as pre- and post-game, while it would also enable him to provide feedback to his assistants during play.

Carlton coach Michael Voss celebrates with his players after the win over Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Highly respected assistant Ash Hansen has been named as the club's stand-in coach in the absence of Voss, while development coaches Dan O'Keefe (midfield) and Torin Baker (forwards) have been handed further matchday duties.

Aaron Hamill will continue looking after the backline, though fellow assistant Tim Clarke has joined football boss Brad Lloyd – and two additional members of the club's football department – in the AFL's health and safety protocols.

It will be the first time Hansen has taken charge of a senior game, doing so against a Bulldogs outfit where he spent nine seasons as an assistant before joining the Blues last October. He will handle all media duties this week.

The League has granted a series of coaches approval to communicate with players and staff members remotely throughout the recent AFLW season, with St Kilda's Nick Dal Santo – as well as a handful of assistants – doing so while in isolation.

Voss will become the first senior men's coach to do so this Thursday night, having tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday. He, along with Martin, had previously returned negative test results on game day. Clarke and Lloyd tested positive the following Monday.

Jack Martin celebrates a goal against Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The remainder of Carlton's playing group continued to return negative test results over the weekend and into Monday, with the Blues hopeful they have avoided mass on-field absentees and the prospect of COVID-19 sweeping through their list.

Voss – taking charge of Carlton for the first time – had masterminded the club's 25-point victory over Richmond at the MCG, the first round one clash the Blues had won against their old rivals in nearly a decade.

Martin kicked a crucial last quarter goal to go with 13 disposals and five marks. It's expected that veteran Ed Curnow, forward Lachie Fogarty and the uncapped Jack Carroll will be among those to come into contention for his position in the side.