CARLTON has been forced into a reshuffle of its coaching structure for Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after two more members of staff were placed in isolation.

The club on Monday confirmed head of football Brad Lloyd and assistant coach Tim Clarke have entered the AFL's health and safety protocols.

They join senior coach Michael Voss, classy forward Jack Martin and two other members of the football staff, who were placed in protocols last week.

But as of Monday morning, no other players have been placed in isolation with all returning negative results.

Senior assistant Ash Hansen will take the reins in place of Voss, while Dan O'Keefe and Torin Baker will be in charge of the midfield and forward line respectively. Aaron Hamill will continue as backline coach.