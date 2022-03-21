Dayne Zorko leads Brisbane off the field after beating Port Adelaide in R1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko is a chance to face Essendon on Saturday afternoon after scans confirmed he escaped serious injury to his calf.

Zorko limped off the field late in the third quarter of Saturday night's 11-point win over Port Adelaide.

However, scans on Monday were favourable for the 33-year-old.

Brisbane high performance manager Damien Austin said the issue was related to scar tissue resulting from a minor procedure Zorko had on his Achilles last month.

"There was a little bit of movement which gave him the sensation of a pull," Austin said.

"There is a little bit of swelling there but we will try to get him up for this week."

He will have to get through Thursday's main training session to prove his fitness.

Zorko missed both pre-season games following the procedure and went into round one with a minimum of match play under his belt.

Daniel Rich (hip) and Jarrod Berry (shoulder) received treatment during the win over Port but are fine and will face the Bombers.