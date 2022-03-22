YOU HAVE probably already heard about Ashcroft and maybe Harvey, but what about Riccardi, Alessio and Clarkson? There's two Daveys and a couple of Longmires, an Allan and a Francou and even a cousin of Dustin Martin.

Following from last year's bloodlines success at the NAB AFL Draft – for the first time ever there were two players (Sam Darcy and Nick Daicos) selected as father-sons with top-five picks – there is again a smorgasbord of sons, brothers, nephews and cousins who are eligible for this year's draft intake.

Among the nearly 50 players with either current or previous links to the top level are a number of father-son prospects who can join the club of their father.

At the top of the pile, clearly, is No.1 pick contender Will Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane legend Marcus who played 318 games for the club including its triple premierships. But the Lions also have access to Jaspa Fletcher, Adrian's son, under father-son rules and the pair trained together at the club over summer.

Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft at Lions training in December. Picture: lions.com.au

Daniel Bradshaw's son Noah was eligible for last year's draft but is going around again for the Murray Bushrangers as a 19-year-old and qualifies for free agency at Brisbane, while Preston Johnson (son of Lions legend Chris and brother of former Bomber Lachie) is in his draft year at Oakleigh.

Essendon will have a busy year on the father-son front, with former forward Alwyn Davey's twins Alwyn Jr and Jaydon available this season. Jaydon recently underwent a second knee reconstruction so won't play this year but Alwyn Jr is expected to excite as a forward with the Chargers. The Bombers also have Luca Alessio, the son of 2000 premiership ruckman Stephen, coming through this season via the Calder Cannons, while Josh Misiti, son of Joe, will play as an overager in the NAB League.

Josh Misiti in action at an Essendon Academy training day in January, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has first call on Osca Riccardi, the son of former Cats star Peter, at the draft (Osca is a right-footer, unlike his long-kicking dad) and Collingwood can collect another father-son in Nicky Christian, the son of 1990 premiership player and current AFL Match Review Officer Michael. Nicky is a 195cm defender.

The talented Cooper Harvey, son of North Melbourne champion and all-time games record holder Brent, played for Vic Metro's under-17s side last year and will be in the sights of the Roos this season, while Tom Longmire, the son of Sydney coach and former North forward John, is also eligible again this year. Tom's cousin, and John's nephew, Jedd Longmire, will play for the Murray Bushrangers this season.

Vic Metro's Cooper Harvey in action during the 2021 NAB AFL U17 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans haven't had a father-son since Tom Mitchell in 2011, but have access to Indhi Kirk, the son of club great Brett, this season, while Adelaide has Max Michalanney in its father-son program as his dad Jim played more than 200 SANFL games with Norwood. Michalanney is a member of the NAB AFL Academy and shapes as a prospect to watch.

SA's Max Michalanney in action against WA in the 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Hogg, the son of Carlton's Matthew, is eligible to the Blues as a father-son and will play at the Northern Knights in the NAB League while Dane Whitnall, son of Lance, will be back as a 19-year-old for the Cannons and is also tied to the Blues.



Jerome Lawrence will be monitored by Hawthorn as a father-son, where his dad Stephen played 146 games including the 1991 premiership.

Will Francou (son of Josh) and Harper Montgomery (son of Brett) will be eligible at Port Adelaide as father-son selections, but Kyan Eagleton will only be available as a priority to the Bulldogs, where his dad Nathan played 221 games compared to his 56 at the Power. Billy Kolyniuk, tied to the Bulldogs where his father Steve was a defender, is also coming back this year after the interruptions of last season.

Jaren Carr, the son of former Docker and Saint Matthew, is only eligible to join the Dockers under father-son rules, while both Fremantle and Hawthorn will miss out on early access to Ed Allan, the son of Ben. Ben played 98 games for the Hawks, just two shy of father-son eligibility, and 47 for the Dockers.

There are other near misses within the father-sons. Matt Clarkson, a small defender with sharp skills, is the son of four-time Hawthorn premiership coach Alastair, who played 93 games for North Melbourne and 41 for Melbourne. Kye Reynoldson, who is in Gold Coast's Academy and whose dad Steve played for Geelong and Brisbane, will also be ineligible under father-son qualifications.

Matthew Clarkson (centre) sings the Hawks' song with father Alastair after a win against West Coast in round 13, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

The same goes for Oakleigh's Tom Bower with Richmond, where his father Nathan played 74 games in the 1990s.

Jonti Schuback, from the Gippsland Power, will also not qualify at Adelaide, where his father Jacob played seven games between 2003-04. South Australian talent Matteas Phillipou, whose father Sam played three games for the Bulldogs, is in the same position.

Then we have the brothers. Leading the way looks to be Ollie Hollands, the younger brother of Gold Coast's top-10 pick Elijah. Ollie is set to be in that end of the draft as well, such are his talents through the midfield.

Oliver Hollands gets his handball away during the U17 Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Elliot Perkins, whose brother Archie has been excellent since joining the Bombers at the 2020 draft, has some similar attributes across half-forward and will catch the eye of scouts, while Lewis Hayes, a key defender at the Eastern Ranges, is the brother of Port Adelaide's emerging ruckman Sam.

Max Dow is aiming to become the third Dow brother – joining Carlton's Paddy and Richmond's Thomson – in the AFL, Angus Clark has joined the Dandenong Stingrays program as he looks to emulate older brother St Kilda's Hunter, Nick McLarty's brother Sam was on Collingwood's list, Seb Sproule is the younger brother of GWS' Zach and Toby Murray has seen two older brothers play at the top level – Sam at Collingwood and now Nick at Adelaide.

The 193cm Liam Serong is also trying to follow two siblings – Fremantle's Caleb and Hawthorn's Jai – into the League and will be in his draft year at Gippsland this season.

Hugh Hamilton missed out on last year's draft but the twin of young Giants defender Cooper will be hoping to track his brother into the AFL and Luca Anderson, brother of Gold Coast's Noah and son of former Hawk and Saint Dean, is also returning after not being drafted last season. Hugh McCluggage's younger brother Myles is also doing the same.

Vic Metro's Luca Anderson in action against Vic Country in the U19s trial match in June, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Denahy will also be one to watch. The Bendigo Pioneers prospect is the cousin of Richmond superstar and three-time Norm Smith medallist Martin and at 195cm can play all over the ground. As for the nephews, Bode Stevens (nephew of North Melbourne ex-skipper Anthony) and Jye Lockett (nephew of all-time leading goalkicker Tony) will also be back in 2022 for a bid at getting drafted.

As usual, there are also some cross-sport links within the draft pool for 2022. Will Elliott is the son of former Australian Test opener Matthew and his brother Sam is now at the Melbourne Stars. Cameron Owen, in Tasmania, is the brother of Hobart Hurricanes cricketer Mitchell, while Hugo Hall-Kahan's uncle is David Hall, who trained racehorse Makybe Diva to her first Melbourne Cup win.