Lance Franklin leaves the field after kicking his 1000th goal on March 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on Lance Franklin's achievement at the SCG on Friday night.

"Last night at the SCG was one of the best moments I have ever seen in football," McLachlan

"Lance Franklin achieved a remarkable milestone, a feat we may never have the privilege of witnessing again.

"Everyone at the SCG was glued to his every move and, as he has so many times across his career, Buddy delivered a most magical moment and created one of the most euphoric, joyful scenes ever seen in football.

"The supporters at the ground shared in the milestone, I thank them for celebrating in the right way. To watch all the footage coming through this morning reminds us why we have the greatest fans in the world.

"There is not a football supporter in the country who didn’t celebrate Buddy’s 1000th goal and I am sure it will inspire kids everywhere to want to be like Buddy.

"Buddy, on behalf of the AFL we congratulate you.

"Last night was memorable for all the right reasons and our game thanks you for everything you have done and are still yet to achieve."