Dylan Grimes at the Richmond photo day on February 11, 2022: Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will be without co-captain Dylan Grimes when it clashes with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Originally named in the playing side, Grimes was withdrawn from the side due to injury, with 22-year-old key defender Ben Miller coming into the side.

It's the latest blow for the Tigers, who will already be without superstar Dustin Martin (personal reasons) and injured duo Jack Riewoldt and Dion Prestia.

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back against the Giants after a disappointing loss to Carlton in round one.