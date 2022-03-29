IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Can Essendon think 'outside the square' to cover Merrett?
- Dockers 'don't have six weeks to just get their season together', they need to improve without Fyfe
- Two teams' seasons on the verge of slipping away'
- Has the Showdown lost the 'magic'?
- Who are the hottest players in the comp?
In this episode ...
0:00 – The Bombers need to find a way to cover their Mr Dependable
3:00 – Can the Dockers push for finals without Fyfe?
4:54 – Some of the other key injuries
6:15 – The two teams who haven’t let injuries stop their momentum
8:07 – The sensitive nature of certain player absences
9:57 – 20 years on from 'Ramsgate'
12:43 – Has the Showdown lost its lustre?
16:29 – The players hitting their best form in 2022