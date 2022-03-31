IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The team 'tracking as well as anyone to have a premiership crack this year'
- There's so many names on THIS list that just shape as 'the next premiership team'
- There does come a time when Jamarra Ugle-Hagan 'has just got to stand up and present'
- The first two rounds have been 'sensational' for a returning Hawk
- Love for big Sun: 'No one is spoken of higher than he is'
In this episode ...
0:00 – An exciting Thursday night clash
1:30 – Some of the challenges Sydney pose to the Bulldogs
4:56 – The Swans' list build has been a massive success
8:08 – A big game for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is exactly what the Bulldogs need
9:55 – Opposite rehab approaches have both worked for Charlie Curnow and James Sicily
12:13 – A couple of other successful returns from injury
13:50 – A Friday night fixturing double-header