WEST Coast has been granted an extension in naming its team for Sunday's Western Derby against Fremantle as it has multiple players in the AFL's Health and Safety protocols.

The Eagles last week made a massive 13 changes to its team with a host of players in isolation headlined by Nic Naitanui, Josh Kennedy, Jack Redden and Tom Barrass.

West Coast was forced to call on top-up players for last week's clash with Stefan Giro, Brayden Ainsworth, Angus Dewar and Aaron Black all playing in the brave loss to North Melbourne.

With a stack of Eagles set to clear the protocols in the coming days, the AFL has allowed West Coast and Fremantle to release their teams on Saturday at 2.30pm AWST.

The clubs will not release extended squads on Thursday or Friday, with the final 22 plus four emergences to come out on Saturday.