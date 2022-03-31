Thursday night footy saw the Bulldogs get a win over the Swans and Tim English (RUC/FWD, $717,000) announce himself as 'the real deal' in 2022. He was outstanding for 141 points from his 24 disposals and eight marks. He was the second most traded in player this week, a masterstroke by over 5,000 coaches.

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $794,000) was also impressive with 132, however, Jack Macrae (MID, $967,000) disappointed his owners with just 75, after scoring negative one in the final term.

A huge weekend is ahead of us, and Calvin has broken it down into everything you need to know.

Roy's Best Buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round three.

Patrick Cripps (MID, $749,000) – With a break-even of 56, Cripps is averaging 118 and if you missed him from the start, it's not too late.

Adam Cerra (MID, $749,000) – The new recruit scored 110 in his first game and is back to play the Hawks in round three. Last week the Hawks gave the Power four scores over 125.

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $367,000) – Why not? Gawn to Preuss gives you $488k or for just $48k you can move Jack Hayes to the Giants' new No. 1 ruckman.

Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) – Now is the time! After missing last week due to health and safety protocols he's back after his 130 on debut and is ready to go.

Essendon's Nic Martin celebrates a goal against Geelong in R1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most Traded In

Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) – 12.8k

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $717,000) – 5k

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $566,000) – 5k

Jake Bowey (DEF, $420,000) – 4.9k

Patrick Cripps (MID, $749,000) – 4.5k

Mart-in? Mart-out!... and Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) back in again. With a break-even of -44 it's easy to see why Martin is hot property this week. Many coaches are making a move on Max Gawn and there are plenty of options to go to. Tim English (RUC/FWD, $717,000) was a super trade in scoring 141 last night as others are opting for Max's team mate Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $566,000) who is coming off an impressive 112.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round three Braydon Preuss' inclusion is a huge talking point for AFL Fantasy coaches. Roy and Calvin consider their moves for this week.

Most Traded Out

Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $676,000) – 10.2k

Max Gawn (RUC, $855,000) – 8k

Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $194,000) – 5k

Tarryn Thomas (MID/FWD, $621,000) – 4.2k

Josh Gibcus (DEF, $280,000) – 3.9k

After back to back scores of 79, Fantasy coaches have had enough and Max Gawn (RUC, $855,000) has been shown the door. An unlucky injury to Tarryn Thomas (MID/FWD, $621,000) has meant he needs to be traded as other coaches are making moves on rookies Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $194,000) who didn't make the cut and the under-preforming Josh Gibcus (DEF, $280,000).

Calvin’s Best Captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Touk Miller v GWS Giants

Touk bounced back with a huge 147 last week and he even had 155 against the Giants last year. Expect him to be massive, just as he always is this Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 – Andrew Brayshaw v West Coast

After averaging 150.5 this year, Brayshaw needs to be strongly considered. The Eagles have given up six scores over 100 this year and Brayshaw will be cashing in.

No. 3 – Christian Petracca v Essendon

We say it every week… Beast-Mode is activated. Petracca scored 113 on the Bombers last year and is coming off a lightning start to the season averaging 139 from his first two games.

No. 4 – Jack Steele v Richmond

With zero marks and 13 tackles last week, Steele wrestled his way to another 100+ score. He had 114 and 115 on the Tigers last year and will bring the round home strong.

No. 5 – Lachie Neale v North Melbourne

After 145 last week and 118 in round one, Neale has reminded everyone what he is truly capable of. Up against the Kangaroos at home, this could be another big night.

