TALENTED Oakleigh Chargers midfielder and likely early draft pick George Wardlaw impressed at the recent NAB League testing, showing his power to add to his ball-winning prowess.
Wardlaw will play for the Chargers on Sunday in the opening round of the NAB League competition against the Sandringham Dragons and starts the campaign as a leading contender for the No.1 pick.
He enhanced his reputation during the pre-season testing day in March, coming in second in the running vertical jump (101cm) and standing vertical jump (83cm) tests.
Wardlaw impressed last season in Vic Metro's under-17s side and also in his appearances for the Chargers as a bottom-ager.
Calder Cannons prospect Rye Penny was a standout across the athletic testing, running a scintillating 2.83-second 20-metre sprint and also winning the standing and vertical jumps tests.
Potential top-10 picks Oliver Hollands and Harry Sheezel were amongst the best performers in the Yo-Yo endurance test, while another possible first-round selection Brayden George was inside the top-10 in the running vertical jump.
Max Dow, the younger brother of Carlton's Paddy and Richmond's Thomson, made his mark on the testing with top-10 results in the running vertical jump, standing vertical jump and agility tests.
NAB LEAGUE TESTING TOP PERFORMERS
20m sprint
- Rye Penny (Calder) 2.83 seconds
- Coby Burgiel (Gippsland) 2.85
- Caleb Windsor (Eastern) 2.87
- Brodie Hicks (Western) 2.87
- Cooper Vickery (Gippsland) 2.88
- Olli Hotton (Sandringham) 2.89
- Matthew Payne (Western) 2.90
- Levi Young (Murray) 2.90
- Tyler Norton (Murray) 2.91
- Cam Mackenzie (Sandringham) 2.91
Running vertical jump
- Rye Penny (Calder) 109cm
- George Wardlaw (Oakleigh) 101
- Levi Young (Murray) 101
- Sam Houghton (Gippsland) 101
- Rhys Galvin (Gippsland) 97
- Max Dow (Bendigo) 96
- Thomas Hamilton (Gippsland) 96
- Nicholas Watson (Eastern) 94
- Elijah Tsatas (Oakleigh) 93
- Brayden George (Murray) 93
Yo-yo endurance
- Dillon Goss (Tasmania) level 22.3
- Mitchell Rowe (Sandringham) 22.1
- Brodie Hicks (Western) 22.1
- Hugh Bond (GWV) 21.8
- Josh Hamilton (Northern) 21.8
- Jonathan Tomasiello (Northern) 21.8
- Jaxon Binns (Dandenong) 21.8
- Oliver Hollands (Murray) 21.8
- Harry Sheezel (Sandringham) 21.7
- Josh Weddle (Oakleigh) 21.7
Standing vertical jump
- Rye Penny (Calder) 89cm
- George Wardlaw (Oakleigh) 83
- Harvey Gallagher (Bendigo) 81
- Levi Young (Murray) 78
- Harrison Hewitt (Murray) 78
- Max Dow (Bendigo) 77
- Shane Clough (Calder) 77
- Brayden George (Murray) 76
- Michael Ktona (Calder) 76
- Olli Hotton (Sandringham) 75
Agility
- Cameron Kizan (Western) 7.84 seconds
- Hugo Nosiara (Dandenong) 7.87
- Matthew Payne (Western) 7.90
- Max Dow (Bendigo) 7.91
- Connor Byrne (GWV) 7.95
- Callum Verrell (Eastern) 7.96
- Vinnie Caia (Gippsland) 8.02
- Mason Helleran (Eastern) 8.02
- Beau Tedcastle (GWV) 8.04
- Caleb Windsor (Eastern) 8.05