Charlie Cameron holds Bailey Scott and Jack Ziebell at bay in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FURIOUS North Melbourne coach David Noble has blasted his team following their 108-point loss to Brisbane, describing their performance as embarrassing.

Noble did not pull any punches when speaking to the media following the Kangaroos' horror showing at the Gabba, taking aim at all three lines on the ground.

"The midfield got out-worked, the defenders were poor, they let their man lead them to the ball, and our forwards didn't play in front," Noble said.

LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

"It was a really simple, basic game today that we let ourselves down enormously and yeah, we should be embarrassed.

"So no, I'm not happy."

Brisbane kicked four goals in the opening 10 minutes as the Kangaroos barely gave a yelp all night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne The Lions and Kangaroos clash in round three

The home team then cracked the century margin by kicking nine goals in the final term as the match turned into a procession.

Noble said the first steps to bouncing back were simple.

"There's got to be consequences around training, there's got to be consequences around skill errors," he said.

"(We conceded) Close to 80 points on turnovers is just unacceptable.

"We gave the ball up on simple turnovers. It's been a little bit of our MO so far this year. It wasn't due to high pressure.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'We should be embarrassed': Noble pulls no punches Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

"It's just some poor decision-making out there at times. It's not how we trained, it's certainly not how we want to play.

"If you don't bring your energy, you get that result.

"We thought and we felt we'd had enough of that experience last year to not dip into that position again and disappointingly we did today."

On a horrible day for North Melbourne, its VFL team was also beaten by 104 points by the Lions at Burpengary.

Full-back Ben McKay left the field early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Josh Walker, but Noble said it was likely just a corked quad.

Meanwhile, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said he was most pleased by his team's relentless approach.

"To kick 9.5 in the last quarter was probably beyond my expectations," Fagan said.

"I said to them at three-quarter time, we’ve got a choice to make now, we can just let the game peter out or we can press home the advantage

"They made a great choice. It's just a reflection of our players and particularly our leaders."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last-quarter romp 'beyond my expectations': Fagan Watch Brisbane's press conference after round three's match against North Melbourne

Fagan said he was excited about the prospect of playing Geelong at GMHBA Stadium next Friday night.

"We are up for it, but we are going to have to play well. It’s a vastly different task to the one we had tonight.

"The main thing for our team is we can’t get carried away by tonight because we are fronting up against Geelong next week and they are damn good, so we have to make sure we don’t carry on too much about it.

"Tough road trip, doesn’t get any tougher."