IT WAS the Max Gawn (RUC, $829,000) Show on Thursday night and he rewarded those who held their nerve with a massive 140.

Gawn was in prime form taking 12 marks as Melbourne dominated in a one way affair. Travis Boak (MID, $908,000) lead the way for the Power with 131 and the 'untaggable' Christian Petracca (MID, $977,000) had his numbers lowered again, this time by Willem Drew who held him to just 83.

With one game in the bank, it’s time to look forward to the weekend ahead as you set your Fantasy teams up for a round of success.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round four Braydon Preuss is the most popular player traded in this week. Will Roy, Calvin and Warnie have him on field or the bench?

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round four.

Sam Docherty (MID, $855,000) – On track to be the No.1 defender in the game after averaging 113 in his first three games. The Doc is on fire and plays the Suns in the last game of the round.

Nick Blakey (DEF, $584,000) – Warnie’s hot pick of the week is the Sydney defender who is coming off scores of 106, 81 and 81. Carrying a break even of 36 and value for the brave.

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $411,000) – After his 108 last week, Preuss is hot property in round four. He will once again ruck solo with Matthew Flynn once again missing the cut.

Reef McInnes (MID, $215,000) – Held his spot in the Collingwood line-up after he impressed last week with 59. Looks likely to be in the side for a few more weeks.

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $202,000) – Debuted in round two as the medical sub but got a full run at it last week and scored 60 from just 67 per cent game time.

Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $198,000) – A surprise selection last night but Wing-hager is named on the wing for the Saints and is coming off 111 in the VFL from 31 possessions.

ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $411,000) – 18.3k

– 18.3k Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $202,000) – 7.7k

– 7.7k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $769,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Sam Docherty (DEF, $855,000) – 4.3k

– 4.3k Jake Bowey (DEF, $475,000) – 4.1k

It’s no surprise that Braydon Preuss (RUC, $411,000) is the most selected player. He is now in 20 per cent of teams and on the ground for 17 per cent of coaches. Should he sit at R2 or R3? That’s the $414,000 question. The Trader’s discuss this at length in their most recent podcast and round preview. Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $202,000) appears to the be the pick of the rookies and the fact you can place him in defence is an added bonus.

Most traded out

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $367,000) – 6.3k

– 6.3k Sam Skinner (DEF/FWD, $208,000) – 5.8k

– 5.8k Patrick McCartin (DEF/FWD, $350,000) – 5.1k

– 5.1k Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $414,000) – 4.7k

– 4.7k Max Gawn (RUC, $829,000) – 4k

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $367,000) has made us some handy cash and is a great little stepping stone to get Preuss. He is named in an extended squad for Sunday and his position in the team will be finalised when those teams are trimmed tonight. Coaches are cashing out with Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $414,000) and although his break-even is only 27, coaches are moving him on after his 42 last weekend.

Jack Hayes takes a mark against Richmond in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jack Steele v Hawthorn

Hawthorn is giving up a truckload of points to midfielders and this time it’s Steele’s time to cash in. Although he hasn’t set the scoreboard on fire like he did last year, he is still hasn’t dropped under 100 this year and could be huge against the Hawks.

No. 2 – Patrick Cripps v Gold Coast

Taranto (126), Green (114) and Coniglio (114) all scored well against the Suns last week and Cripps hits this game with some ridiculous hot form after scoring 138 last weekend.

No. 3 – Josh Dunkley v Richmond

Based on form alone, Dunkley takes the No.3 spot after his recent scores of 132 and 112. Saturday night footy at the MCG could see Dunkley hitting another 130+.

No. 4 – Touk Miller v Carlton

Last year against the Blues, Touk scored back to back 140’s. Although he might get some attention from Hewett, it won’t be anything like last week. A bounce back is on the cards.

No. 5 – Tim Taranto v Fremantle

Taranto hasn’t put a foot wrong this year with his average of 119. He meets the Dockers at Optus on Saturday night and is a great VC option, especially with some non-playing rookies like Carlton’s Corey Durdin to come.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.