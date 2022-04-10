Braydon Preuss is confronted by Jordan Clark during the Dockers-Giants clash in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday and Saturday Round Four games has been completed. Four charges were laid and there were two further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid from Saturday matches:

Toby Nankervis, Richmond has been charged with Tripping Tim English, Western Bulldogs, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs played at the MCG on Saturday April 9, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Braydon Preuss, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Striking David Mundy, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and the GWS GIANTS played at Optus Stadium on Saturday April 9, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Braydon Preuss may attract MRO attention after catching David Mundy in this contest

Michael Walters, Fremantle, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Pushing player into path of an Umpire), during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and GWS GIANTS played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Charge laid from Friday match

Nakia Cockatoo, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Rhys Stanley, Geelong Cats, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between the Geelong Cats and the Brisbane Lions played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday April 8, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incidents assessed:

The match day report laid against the Sydney Swans’ Tom McCartin from the second quarter of Saturday’s match between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne was assessed. The ball is kicked inside North Melbourne’s forward 50. Jack Ziebell marks the ball on the lead and, as he lands, high contact is made by McCartin. It was the of the Match Review Officer that there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.

The incident involving the West Coast Eagles’ Jamaine Jones and Collingwood’s Jamie Elliott from the fourth quarter of Saturday’s match between Collingwood and the West Coast Eagles was assessed. The ball is loose on the edge of the centre square. Elliott takes possession of the ball and runs towards the wing when Jones applies a tackle from behind. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Jones’ actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.