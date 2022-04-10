TALK about the highs and lows! I don’t know a Fantasy coach that didn’t experience every emotion this week. For every Max Gawn there was a Patrick Cripps, or every Nathan O’Driscoll there was a Paddy McCartin.

Despite the rollercoaster, most teams managed to scrape together reasonable scores thanks to a number of premiums and rookies that played like premiums stepping up to the plate and going whack!

Fantasy Pig of the week

Big Maxy Gawn obviously heard the murmuring of his coaches and responded like champions do with a phenomenal round high of 140. After lifting his work rate last week, his form returned against the Power and he looked like the dominant force that had him the number one ranked ruck in Roy’s Rollin’ 22 at the beginning of the season. He had 33 hit outs, 25 possessions and a goal, but the most impressive stat was 12 marks after struggling in that department over the first three weeks. Flag: Going big again this week.

Honourable mentions

Zac Williams continued his outstanding form the past fortnight with a season high 137, three points ahead of Crows ball magnet Ben Keays. Bailey Smith had another huge game with 131, proving that round one was no fluke, while popular skipper Jack Steele finally put a big one on the board with 130.

Zac Williams marks in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP SCORERS

Max Gawn RUC 140 Zac Williams DEF 137 Ben Keays MID 234 Bailey Smith MID 131 Jack Steele MID 130 Jack Macrae MID 130 Josh Dunkley FWD/MIS, 129 Travis Boak MID 127 Will Brodie FWD/MID 127 Nick Daicos MID 126

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $300k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round two:

5 – Nick Daicos Collingwood, MID - 126

It’s beyond a joke how good this kid is. He was the 10th highest-scoring player for the round with 32 disposals, seven marks and five tackles.

4 – Nathan O’Driscoll Fremantle, MID/DEF - 109

The popular downgrade target did his bit for coaches playing him on the ground with a monumental effort against the Giants. He had 20 possessions, five marks, six tackles and two goals. A must-have cash cow if you didn’t grab him.

3 – Josh Rachele Adelaide, MID/FWD - 101

Bounced back after a disappointing week to remind everyone he has a triple-figure ceiling. He took an impressive nine marks and kicked three goals.

Josh Rachele did his best to sway the result in round four, 2022, Picture: Getty Images

2 – Jason Horne-Francis North Melbourne, MID - 94

The classy first pick put it all on display in a tough match up with the Swans. It resulted in his season high after collecting 23 touches, four marks and laying five tackles.

1 – Hugh Dixon West Coast, FWD/RUC - 75

Welcome to the cash cow party. After looking like his job security was very shaky, the big fella had his best game of the year with 16 possessions, six marks and four tackles.

LEADERBOARD: Nick Daicos 14, Tristan Xerri 9, Nic Martin 8, Jason Horne-Francis 5, Josh Ward 4, Nathan O’Driscoll 4.

Rage trades

Patrick Cripps MID – The Blues' inspirational skipper proved Carlton can’t cope without him, and nor can my Fantasy team. He didn’t enter the game after quarter-time with a hamstring strain.

Matt Rowell MID – The No.1 pick is playing the type of role you give a mature age rookie listed player. His form and scoring output is well down as a result and it’s time to go.

Zak Butters FWD/MID – Yep, fair enough, he copped a big hit last week and his scoring was down. He was quiet once again this week which is disappointing considering many of his coaches selected him over the in-form Heeney.

Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD – Just when we thought he was back, the former skipper throws a 61 in his coaches' faces. Rookie scores are not OK from our premiums.

Braydon Preuss RUC – Not a rage trade after an impressive score of 85, but what are the coaches who traded out a premium going to do if they don’t have a bench in the big man department? He has been handed a one-match ban.

