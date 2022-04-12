Paddy Ryder celebrates during St Kilda's clash with Hawthorn in round four on April 10, 2022. Inset: Screenshot of Ryder's bump on Will Day

ST KILDA veteran Paddy Ryder has decided to challenge the two-game suspension he received from the Match Review Officer for a high bump on Will Day on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was charged with rough conduct on Monday night for an incident classified as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

>> READ THE MRO'S FULL R4 STATEMENT

Day was substituted out of the contest at half-time after suffering a concussion and will miss the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong at the MCG.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ryder late bump leaves young Hawk dazed Paddy Ryder applies a belated bump on Will Day after he kicks and the Hawk leaves the field

Amid a busy morning at AFL HQ, the Saints have chosen to appeal the decision that could see Ryder miss fixtures against Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney.

The former Port Adelaide and Essendon ruckman is set to face the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

If Ryder is unsuccessful in overturning the two-game ban, it will open the door for mature-age recruit Jack Hayes to return for Brett Ratten's side.

The 26-year-old pre-season supplemental selection period signing made a brilliant debut in round one and featured in the first three games of 2022, before he was squeezed out of St Kilda's 23 for the win over Hawthorn on Sunday.

Jack Hayes celebrates a goal on debut in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is reluctant to play Hayes in the same side as Rowan Marshall and Ryder, but the Woodville West-Torrens product will provide a decent safety net given the club doesn’t expect Ryder to play every week – when he is available – due to the Achilles problems that impacted his pre-season and restricted him to just 12 games in 2021.

West Coast small forward Willie Rioli successfully challenged a one-game suspension for rough conduct on Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell in round one, while Brisbane midfielder Mitch Robinson failed in his bid to overturn a one-game suspension for making front-on contact with Port Adelaide midfielder Xavier Duursma earlier this season.