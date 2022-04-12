BRISBANE is readying itself for an off-field financial win as the club returns to the Thursday night Easter stage.

The Lions' clash with Collingwood at the Gabba to open the Easter weekend of games has long been the club's most profitable game of the year and Brisbane is again eyeing a potential $1 million windfall this week.

It will be the club's first game in the coveted timeslot since 2019, with the suspension of the season in 2020 due to COVID-19 causing the game to be missed and an outbreak in Queensland last year forcing the Lions to relocate short-term to Victoria early in the season.

Chief executive Greg Swann said the Lions were excited for the clash to return to their home ground.

"We've got the gate takings and corporately we sell everything. Probably all up it's a million-dollar result for us. It's easily our biggest night of the season by a long, long way," Swann told AFL.com.au.

"Last year we had to stay in Melbourne so we missed it and 2020 didn't happen at all.

"You budget for it this year with your fingers crossed and it's happened for us."

Dayne Zorko and the Lions run out against Collingwood in round five, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions and Magpies swapped home games last season with Brisbane hosting Collingwood at the Gabba in round 22, but with the Magpies' season over at that stage and without the Easter weekend holidays the game did not bring through as much revenue for the club.

Clubs have had to deal with the financial impact of no crowds at games since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but Swann said the other impact of the annual Easter Thursday clash with Collingwood was its reach.

"It's hard to put a monetary figure on it but it's a big night for our corporate partners and sponsors and there's a lot of eyeballs on the game," he said.

The Lions last week dropped their first game of the season in a tight clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium while former triple premiership Lion Craig McRae will coach his first senior game against his old club for Collingwood, which has had back-to-back losses after an impressive start to the season.