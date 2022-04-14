WEST COAST star Elliot Yeo is locked in for his first game of 2022 after two injury-ravaged years, Aliir Aliir is back for Port Adelaide, while mature-age recruit Jack Hayes returns for the Saints and Greater Western Sydney is ready to unveil No. 3 pick Finn Callaghan for the first time.

But in selection surprise, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has dropped key defender Adam Tomlinson, replacing him with the man that replaced him last year – Harry Petty.

The Western Bulldogs will regain key defender Zaine Cordy for the Good Friday fixture against the Kangaroos, with Riley Garcia rewarded for strong form at Footscray.

North Melbourne has named Eddie Ford to come in for the clash at Marvel Stadium, with Cam Zurhaar ruled out through concussion.

West Coast continues to be annihilated by availability issues with star defender Jeremy McGovern ruled out due to health and safety protocols, joining three-time All-Australian ruckman Nic Naitanui out of the side that beat Collingwood in round four.

The Eagles welcome back skipper Luke Shuey, gun midfielder Tim Kelly, Jamie Cripps and Yeo, with Adam Simpson pulling the trigger on the midfielder after he played 70 managed minutes in a WAFL practice match last weekend.

West Australian Logan McDonald will return home to face the Eagles after starring in the VFL, replacing injured Swans superstar Lance Franklin, while former skipper Josh Kennedy will be left at home.

Pre-season supplemental selection period signing Hayes will play his fourth game after being dropped for round four, with goal sneak Jack Higgins coming straight back into the Saints side after missing last week through concussion.

Stuart Dew will bring Oleg Markov back to Melbourne to meet the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, but the Suns will be without Jack Lukosius due to injury, with Rory Atkins left out of the 22.

Jack Lukosius receives medical treatment during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond will regain triple-premiership backman Nick Vlastuin for the first time this season after overcoming a hamstring strain, but the Tigers won't have Dylan Grimes, Dustin Martin or top-ten pick Josh Gibcus in the line-up, along with Kamdyn McIntosh who has entered health and safety protocols.

Matthew Nicks has dropped James Rowe, Mitch Hinge and Harry Schoenberg after the Crows' narrow loss to Essendon, with Shane McAdam and Sam Berry in to face the Tigers at Adelaide Oval.

Greater Western Sydney will unveil No.3 pick Finn Callaghan against Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night, with the Sandringham Dragons product becoming the 21st top-10 pick to represent the Giants.

Leon Cameron welcomes back key defender Nick Haynes and has wielded the axe, dropping Jake Riccardi, Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, bringing the number of changes to four following the suspension of ruckman Braydon Preuss.

Carlton ruckman Marc Pittonet returns after missing the loss to Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium, with Michael Voss omitting Lachie Plowman and Jordan Boyd, while Patrick Cripps will miss at least one game with a hamstring strain.

Marc Pittonet in action against Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide has regained All-Australian defender Aliir for the clash at the MCG, with veteran Robbie Gray and off-season acquisition Jeremy Finlayson also named for the trip to Melbourne.

Young gun Nik Cox is back for the Bombers, with 2021 first round pick Ben Hobbs named on the extended bench in what could be his first AFL game on Sunday.

Fremantle key defender Alex Pearce will face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Easter Sunday, while Rising Star winner Caleb Serong has been named in the squad, along with Nathan Wilson and Darcy Tucker.

New Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has named Chad Wingard, Tom Phillips, Liam Shiels and Jacob Koschitzke on the extended bench for the Easter Monday clash against the Cats at the MCG.

After missing last Friday night's 10-point win over the Brisbane Lions, Chris Scott has named Tom Stewart in the starting 18, with Cats skipper Joel Selwood, Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea included on the extended bench.

Thursday, April 14

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney, K.Lohmann

Out: N.Cockatoo (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Robertson (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Roughead, M.Cox, N.Kreuger, J.De Goey, T.Adams

Out: J.Noble (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), J.Ginnivan (soreness), J.Elliott (shoulder), T.Bianco (Medi-Sub), B.Mihocek (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (replaced J.Elliott in the fourth quarter)

Friday, April 15

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Ford

Out: C.Zurhaar (concussion), A.Bonar (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Bonar (replaced C.Zurhaar)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Z.Cordy, R.Garcia

Out: L.Vandermeer (hamstring), L.Butler (omitted), M.Wallis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced L.Vandermeer)

West Coast v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, T.Kelly, J.Cripps, B.Williams, E.Yeo, L.Shuey

Out: J.Waterman (omitted), B.Hough (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted), C.West (omitted), N.Naitanui (knee), L.Edwards (groin), J.McGovern (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Rotham (replaced L.Edwards)

SYDNEY

In: L.McDonald

Out: L.Franklin (finger), J.Kennedy (managed)

Last week's sub: B.Ronke (replaced L.Franklin)

Saturday, April 16

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins, J.Hayes

Out: J.Webster (HS Protocol), P.Ryder (suspension), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: O.Markov

Out: J.Lukosius (knee), R.Atkins (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced J.Farrar)

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: S.McAdam, S.Berry

Out: H.Schoenberg (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted), M.Hinge (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Cook (replaced M.Hinge)

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin

Out: J.Gibcus (managed), K.McIntosh (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

Melbourne v GWS Giants at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)

GWS GIANTS

In: N.Haynes, M.Flynn, F.Callaghan

Out: J.Peatling (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension)

Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (unused)

Sunday, April 17

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, C.Durdin, M.Pittonet, M.Cottrell, P.Dow, J.Newnes

Out: P.Cripps (hamstring), L.Plowman (omitted), J.Boyd (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Boyd (replaced P.Cripps)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, J.Finlayson, R.Gray, S.Hayes, S.Skinner

Out: L.Jones (HS Protocol), O.Wines (illness)

Last week's sub: T.Dumont (replaced O.Wines)

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Cox, T.Cutler, B.Hobbs, K.Baldwin

Out: W.Snelling (calf)

Last week's sub: D.Smith (replaced W.Snelling)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, C.Serong, D.Tucker, N.Wilson

Out: L.Schultz (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

Monday, April 18

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, L.Shiels, T.Phillips, J.Koschitzke

Out: W.Day (concussion)

Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced W.Day)

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, J.Selwood, E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins

Out: Q.Narkle (ankle)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced Q.Narkle)