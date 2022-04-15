CARLTON coach Michael Voss has wielded the axe with five Blues dropped after last week's disappointing loss to Gold Coast.
Tom De Koning, Lachie Plowman, Lachie Fogarty, Jordan Boyd and Lochie O'Brien have all been axed, while captain Patrick Cripps is missing with a hamstring injury.
Ruckman Marc Pittonet returns from injury, while Jack Newnes and Corey Durdin are also among the inclusions for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide.
The Power will be without ruckman Scott Lycett for three months, while Ollie Wines (illness) and Lachie Jones (H&S protocols) are also out of the side.
Sam Hayes will make his debut, while experienced stars Robbie Gray and Aliir Aliir are confirmed starters.
Essendon will blood Ben Hobbs in Sunday's clash against Fremantle with the No.13 pick from last year's draft joining Nik Cox in the side.
Brayden Ham and Tex Wanganeen have been dropped, while Will Snelling is out with a calf injury.
The Dockers have welcomed back Alex Pearce and Caleb Serong with Griffin Logue and Neil Erasmus the unlucky two to make way.
There's no room for Darcy Tucker, who is among the emergencies.
Isaac Cumming has been withdrawn from the Giants' side after entering health and safety protocols, with Xavier O'Halloran coming into the team and Jake Riccardi named as an emergency for the match against Melbourne on Saturday.
The Crows have also announced a change to their named squad, with Mitch Hinge withdrawn from Saturday's game against Richmond due to injury. Ben Davis comes into the side as an emergency.
Final teams for Monday's match will be released on Saturday evening.
Saturday, April 16
St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: J.Higgins, J.Hayes
Out: J.Webster (HS Protocol), P.Ryder (suspension), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: O.Markov
Out: J.Lukosius (knee), R.Atkins (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced J.Farrar)
Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: S.McAdam, S.Berry
Out: H.Schoenberg (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted), M.Hinge (injured)
Last week's sub: B.Cook (replaced M.Hinge)
RICHMOND
In: N.Vlastuin
Out: J.Gibcus (managed), K.McIntosh (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)
Melbourne v GWS Giants at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)
GWS GIANTS
In: N.Haynes, M.Flynn, F.Callaghan
Out: J.Peatling (omitted), I.Cumming (H&S protocols), J.Riccardi (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension)
Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (unused)
Sunday, April 17
Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, M.Pittonet, C.Durdin, M.Cottrell
Out: T.De Koning (Omitted), L.Plowman (Omitted), L.Fogarty (Omitted), J.Boyd (Omitted), L.O'Brien (Omitted), P.Cripps (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Boyd (replaced P.Cripps)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: A.Aliir, J.Finlayson, S.Hayes, R.Gray
Out: S.Mayes (Omitted), J.McEntee (Omitted), O.Wines (Illness), S.Lycett (shoulder), L.Jones (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: T.Dumont (replaced O.Wines)
Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: N.Cox, B.Hobbs
Out: B.Ham (Omitted), W.Snelling (calf), T.Wanganeen (Omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Smith (replaced W.Snelling)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce, C.Serong
Out: G.Logue (Omitted), L.Schultz (HS Protocol), N.Erasmus (Omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)
Monday, April 18
Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Lynch, L.Shiels, T.Phillips, J.Koschitzke
Out: W.Day (concussion)
Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced W.Day)
GEELONG
In: T.Stewart, J.Selwood, E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins
Out: Q.Narkle (ankle)
Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced Q.Narkle)