CARLTON coach Michael Voss has wielded the axe with five Blues dropped after last week's disappointing loss to Gold Coast.

Tom De Koning, Lachie Plowman, Lachie Fogarty, Jordan Boyd and Lochie O'Brien have all been axed, while captain Patrick Cripps is missing with a hamstring injury.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet returns from injury, while Jack Newnes and Corey Durdin are also among the inclusions for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide.

The Power will be without ruckman Scott Lycett for three months, while Ollie Wines (illness) and Lachie Jones (H&S protocols) are also out of the side.

Marc Pittonet in action against Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Hayes will make his debut, while experienced stars Robbie Gray and Aliir Aliir are confirmed starters.

Essendon will blood Ben Hobbs in Sunday's clash against Fremantle with the No.13 pick from last year's draft joining Nik Cox in the side.

Brayden Ham and Tex Wanganeen have been dropped, while Will Snelling is out with a calf injury.

The Dockers have welcomed back Alex Pearce and Caleb Serong with Griffin Logue and Neil Erasmus the unlucky two to make way.

There's no room for Darcy Tucker, who is among the emergencies.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Isaac Cumming has been withdrawn from the Giants' side after entering health and safety protocols, with Xavier O'Halloran coming into the team and Jake Riccardi named as an emergency for the match against Melbourne on Saturday.

The Crows have also announced a change to their named squad, with Mitch Hinge withdrawn from Saturday's game against Richmond due to injury. Ben Davis comes into the side as an emergency.

Final teams for Monday's match will be released on Saturday evening.

Saturday, April 16

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins, J.Hayes

Out: J.Webster (HS Protocol), P.Ryder (suspension), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: O.Markov

Out: J.Lukosius (knee), R.Atkins (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced J.Farrar)

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: S.McAdam, S.Berry

Out: H.Schoenberg (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted), M.Hinge (injured)

Last week's sub: B.Cook (replaced M.Hinge)

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin

Out: J.Gibcus (managed), K.McIntosh (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

Melbourne v GWS Giants at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)

GWS GIANTS

In: N.Haynes, M.Flynn, F.Callaghan

Out: J.Peatling (omitted), I.Cumming (H&S protocols), J.Riccardi (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension)

Last week's sub: A.Kennedy (unused)

Sunday, April 17

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, M.Pittonet, C.Durdin, M.Cottrell

Out: T.De Koning (Omitted), L.Plowman (Omitted), L.Fogarty (Omitted), J.Boyd (Omitted), L.O'Brien (Omitted), P.Cripps (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Boyd (replaced P.Cripps)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, J.Finlayson, S.Hayes, R.Gray

Out: S.Mayes (Omitted), J.McEntee (Omitted), O.Wines (Illness), S.Lycett (shoulder), L.Jones (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: T.Dumont (replaced O.Wines)

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Cox, B.Hobbs

Out: B.Ham (Omitted), W.Snelling (calf), T.Wanganeen (Omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Smith (replaced W.Snelling)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, C.Serong

Out: G.Logue (Omitted), L.Schultz (HS Protocol), N.Erasmus (Omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

Monday, April 18

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lynch, L.Shiels, T.Phillips, J.Koschitzke

Out: W.Day (concussion)

Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced W.Day)

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, J.Selwood, E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins

Out: Q.Narkle (ankle)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced Q.Narkle)