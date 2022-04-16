KEY FORWARD Taylor Walker has booted five goals to inspire Adelaide to a 19-point AFL win against Richmond.

Walker's haul and four goals to teammate Elliott Himmelberg underpinned the Crows' 15.11 (101) to 12.10 (82) victory on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

Walker slotted four goals in a dominant first half as the Crows joined Richmond with two wins from five games this season.

CROWS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide's Ben Keays (31 disposals), Rory Laird (26 touches, one goal) and Matt Crouch (26 possessions) were big midfield ball-winners.

And Crows defenders Brodie Smith (28 possessions) and Tom Doedee (22 disposals) were also instrumental in the victory.

Richmond hit the front in the third quarter but couldn't capitalise, with former skipper Trent Cotchin a standout with 24 possessions.

Dion Prestia (27 touches) was also busy for the Tigers with forwards Jack Riewoldt, Tom Lynch, Jason Castagna and Liam Baker kicking two goals each.

But Richmond had no answer for Walker, who was dominant in his second game since serving a six-match racism ban.

Walker booted three goals in a tight first term - a long bomb from an acute angle after the siren gave Adelaide a 4.1 to 3.1 quarter-time lead.

Just one minute in the second term, Walker won a free kick and converted, followed by fellow forwards Shane McAdam and Himmelberg then kicking two goals each.

Adelaide led by 24 points 21 minutes into the second term.

But evergreen Tigers Cotchin and Riewoldt scored vital late goals to keep the visitors in touch, before Walker's first half ended with a snap at goal which missed.

The Crows led 9.4 to 6.3 at half-time and their advantage increased to 25 points early in the third term when a Himmelberg shot was cleared after a review.

But Richmond then rallied: in about seven minutes they piled on four consecutive goals to take the lead.

The Tigers burst was triggered by veterans, with Shane Edwards and Riewoldt scoring a goal each and Baker booting two.

Yet the visitors were able to hold the lead only briefly, with the Crows responding with three unanswered majors including a Walker snap and another from Himmelberg.

Adelaide held a 14-point buffer at three quarter-time.

And the hosts' impressive first-year forward Josh Rachele increased the margin to 21 points with a goal four minutes into the last quarter.

A 15-minute goal-less period followed, including Crows skipper Rory Sloane limping off with a leg injury, before Rachele again took the spotlight, threading a set-shot to put the Crows 31 points up and out of danger.

For better or worse, the Crows need Taylor Walker

Taylor Walker came back into the Adelaide side last round after serving a six-match suspension for racial abuse, and almost immediately stole a win against Essendon with four goals and a late matchwinning attempt just falling short. He got to work quicker this week, posting three goals in the first quarter and a fourth just a minute into the next, finishing with five for the day. He now sits on a career tally of 498, his impending 500th sure to give his teammates a bit of extra motivation against the Bulldogs next week.

Jack wins family bragging rights

It was a quiet day out for Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt but he did take some family bragging rights away from Adelaide Oval. Riewoldt started game 308 on 718 career goals, equal with cousin Nick. He couldn't get his hands on the footy through the first quarter, but late in the second Jack found himself clear in the forward line, marked a centering kick and calmly went back to slot the goal. It may not have been the most spectacular of his career, but it's sure to get a mention at Christmas dinner. Now, his second for the match was a lot more interesting!

Tigers' template no longer the one to follow

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the 2017 Grand Final, for Richmond it's been an idyllic cruise while Adelaide has had more of a run over rapids with maybe a waterfall or two. But the nature of the journey has determined the credentials of the passengers. Five years on and the Tigers still had 11 of their drought-breaking premiership team in Saturday's lineup, while the Crows had just five. There's no doubt anyone connected to Adelaide would happily swap recent histories, but there's also no doubt the club is addressing the future and not living in the past. Recent results and an aging list might suggest Richmond should do the same.

ADELAIDE 4.1 9.4 13.6 15.11 (101)

RICHMOND 3.1 6.3 10.10 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 5, Himmelberg 4, McAdam 2, Laird, O'Brien, Rachele

Richmond: Baker 2, Castagna 2, Lynch 2, Riewoldt 2, Balta, Cotchin, Edwards, Graham

BEST

Adelaide: Keays, Dawson, Walker, Laird, Doedee, Himmelberg

Richmond: Cotchin, Vlastuin, Prestia, Parker, Edwards

INJURIES

Adelaide: Sloane (leg)

Richmond: Ralphsmith (TBC)

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: James Rowe, replaced Rory Sloane in the fourth quarter

Richmond: Jake Aarts, replaced Hugo Ralphsmith in the fourth quarter