KYSAIAH Pickett got the ball on the wing, took some quick steps and kicked the ball to teammate Bayley Fritsch.

It was spoiled away, but only into the path of Pickett, who had kept running, grabbed the ball at top speed at the 50-metre mark of the MCG and kicked his third goal of the night for Melbourne in the middle of the third term.

It was not only the spark an otherwise ho-hum game against Greater Western Sydney needed.

DEES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

It was also a moment that sent the Dees into full throttle mode: a minute later Alex Neal-Bullen snapped perfectly, then Tom McDonald dribbled a shot through and two minutes after that Max Gawn kicked his second terrific goal of the win.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Melbourne v GWS The Demons and Giants clash in round five

In an instant the Demons had piled on 10 goals (via 10 different players) to two for the quarter to set up a massive 67-point win.

The gap in class was evident throughout the Demons' 19.6 (120) to 7.11 (53) victory, which was their fifth to start this season and sees them remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

And they can get better. Ben Brown will be available for selection next week after his VFL suspension, Christian Salem will return mid-season from his knee injury and they are often only finding top gear when they need to.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Party time as Dees demolish Giants Melbourne dominates with four quick goals in the third term

The Giants hung tough for the first half but were blown out of the water after then in a poor showing that leaves the club with just one win in the opening five games and with focus set to rise on out-of-contract coach Leon Cameron.

Christian Petracca kicked two goals from 29 disposals to again likely be in the Brownlow Medal votes, while Clayton Oliver (31), Ed Langdon (24), Steven May (24), Bayley Fritsch (four goals) and Jack Viney (27, one goal) were all strong contributors.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petracca finishes off crisp Dees footy Christian Petracca breaks away to kick the first after showing off superb clean skills

Pickett kicked two goals in the opening term as the Giants were kept goalless. They had their chances – they recorded 19 inside-50s to Melbourne's nine – but could only manage five behinds as the Demons capitalised on their opportunities.

It took Harry Himmelberg to break the Giants' goal drought at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter and it was a confidence spark. They booted three to two for the term and went into the main break 14 points down.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Himmelberg finishes off his own work for Giants' first Forward Harry Himmelberg with a great spin and snap to get the visitors on the board

Although the Demons had the clear ruck advantage through Max Gawn and Luke Jackson against Matthew Flynn, who replaced the suspended Braydon Preuss, Melbourne was still at times in second gear whilst fending off a competitive Giants side just lacking some polish.

That was ultra-clear after half-time as Pickett's brilliance ignited a Melbourne surge that closed the game comfortably. By the end, it was the stuff of training drills as the Demons loaded up on an early-season percentage booster.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Electric Kozzie lights up the 'G with outrageous running goal Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett blitzes through to kick a special goal from the wing

When will Melbourne lose a game?

Unbeaten to start this season and coming off seven consecutive wins at the end of last year, it is hard to see when the Demons will drop their first game of 2022. They face Richmond next Sunday night in the annual Anzac Day eve clash before then playing Hawthorn in round seven, St Kilda in round eight, West Coast (at Optus Stadium) in round nine and then North Melbourne in round 10. The premiers will go into all of those games as red-hot favourites, with the Saints looming as the most likely to challenge.

Christian Petracca, Tom Sparrow and Bayley Fritsch celebrate a Melbourne goal against Greater Western Sydney in R5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne's unheralded youngsters shine

James Jordon was a surprise selection when the Demons recruited him with pick 33 at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but he is proving to be yet another hit for Melbourne's scouting team. Jordon came of age last year as a player, featuring in every game for the Demons and winning a premiership as the medical substitute last year and he has been excellent this year, finding another 20 disposals on Saturday night. Charlie Spargo's hard running never goes unnoticed inside Melbourne and Tom Sparrow's toughness and smarts were clear late in the clash against the Giants, showing the Demons' talent spreads far further than just the big names.

James Jordon celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Greater Western Sydney in R5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby's imminent return

Next week the Giants will regain Toby Greene from suspension and it can't come quick enough. Missing since his six-game ban in the finals last year, the Giants have battled without their superstar forward, co-captain and talisman. His presence inside 50 will reinstate an important dynamic for the club which has been lacking in the first quarter of this season. Greene has done his time and will be primed to return for the Giants next Friday night at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

MELBOURNE 4.0 6.2 16.4 19.6 (120)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.5 3.6 5.8 7.11 (53)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 4, Pickett 3, Gawn 2, Petracca 2, Bowey, Jackson, Jordon, McDonald, Neal-Bullen, Spargo, Viney, Weideman

Greater Western Sydney: Hill 2, Callaghan, Coniglio, Flynn, Himmelberg, Hogan

BEST

Melbourne: Petracca, Gawn, Oliver, Viney, Pickett, Langdon, May

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Kelly, Ward, Bruhn

INJURIES

Melbourne: Lever (ankle)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Toby Bedford (unused)

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Riccardi (unused)

Crowd: 20,791 at the MCG