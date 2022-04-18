AN EIGHT-VOTE performance against Essendon in round five has sent Andrew Brayshaw straight to the top of the leaderboard in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

With Patrick Cripps sitting out round five with a hamstring injury, Brayshaw was able to leapfrog the Carlton star into top spot.

Christian Petracca sits in third, with his performance against Greater Western Sydney netting the Melbourne superstar six votes.

Brisbane's Lachie Neale was one of five players to be awarded a perfect 10 votes in round five, with three key position players deemed best-on-ground in their respective games.

Brisbane v Collingwood

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Joe Daniher (BL)

5 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Jack Crisp (COLL)

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Aaron Naughton (WB)

8 Bailey Smith (WB)

7 Cody Weightman (WB)

3 Tim English (WB)

2 Caleb Daniel (WB)

1 Jack Macrae (WB)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Dogs duo combine in 10-goal domination Cody Weightman and Aaron Naughton each kicked five goals to lead their side to another big Good Friday win

West Coast v Sydney

10 Callum Mills (SYD)

7 Peter Ladhams (SYD)

5 Luke Parker (SYD)

5 Justin McInerney (SYD)

2 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

St Kilda v Gold Coast

9 Jack Higgins (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Rowan Marshall (STK)

3 Jade Gresham (STK)

3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Higgins dominates Suns in career-high outing Jack Higgins set a new personal best after he blasted home five goals against the Suns

Adelaide v Richmond

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

4 Elliott Himmelberg (ADEL)

4 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

4 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Brodie Smith (ADEL)

2 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

Melbourne v GWS Giants

10 Steven May (MELB)

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Christian Petracca (MELB)

4 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

2 Charlie Spargo (MELB)

Carlton v Port Adelaide

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

7 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Harry McKay (CARL)

2 Zak Butters (PORT)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Curnow's five leads Blues to victory Charlie Curnow blasted home five goals in what was a match-winning display against the Power

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Matt Taberner (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Will Brodie (FRE)

3 Brennan Cox (FRE)

3 Sean Darcy (FRE)

1 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

1 Alex Pearce (FRE)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Taberner in seventh heaven after unstoppable outing Matt Taberner proved too hard to handle for the Bombers' defence after he put past seven goals to lead his side to a comfortable win

Hawthorn v Geelong

LEADERBOARD

29 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

26 Christian Petracca MELB

25 Patrick Cripps CARL

24 Bailey Smith WB

22 Jordan De Goey COLL

22 Lachie Neale BL

21 Jeremy McGovern WCE

21 Touk Miller GCFC

21 Callum Mills SYD

21 Clayton Oliver MELB

18 Shai Bolton RICH

18 Max Gawn MELB

17 Tom Green GWS

17 Isaac Heeney SYD

17 Jack Higgins STK

17 Steven May MELB

16 Jack Crisp COLL

16 Changkuoth Jiath HAW

16 Darcy Parish ESS

16 Jack Sinclair STK

16 Jack Steele STK