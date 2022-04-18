AN EIGHT-VOTE performance against Essendon in round five has sent Andrew Brayshaw straight to the top of the leaderboard in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

With Patrick Cripps sitting out round five with a hamstring injury, Brayshaw was able to leapfrog the Carlton star into top spot. 

Christian Petracca sits in third, with his performance against Greater Western Sydney netting the Melbourne superstar six votes. 

Brisbane's Lachie Neale was one of five players to be awarded a perfect 10 votes in round five, with three key position players deemed best-on-ground in their respective games.

This article will be updated with the votes from Hawthorn v Geelong after the match 

Brisbane v Collingwood

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Joe Daniher (BL)
5 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
4 Jack Crisp (COLL)

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Aaron Naughton (WB)
8 Bailey Smith (WB)
7 Cody Weightman (WB)
3 Tim English (WB)
2 Caleb Daniel (WB)
1 Jack Macrae (WB)

03:49 Mins
Dogs duo combine in 10-goal domination

Cody Weightman and Aaron Naughton each kicked five goals to lead their side to another big Good Friday win

West Coast v Sydney

10 Callum Mills (SYD)
7 Peter Ladhams (SYD)
5 Luke Parker (SYD)
5 Justin McInerney (SYD)
2 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

St Kilda v Gold Coast

9 Jack Higgins (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Jade Gresham (STK)
3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

02:25 Mins
Higgins dominates Suns in career-high outing

Jack Higgins set a new personal best after he blasted home five goals against the Suns

Adelaide v Richmond

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
4 Elliott Himmelberg (ADEL)
4 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
4 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
3 Ben Keays (ADEL)
2 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
2 Rory Laird (ADEL)
1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

Melbourne v GWS Giants

10 Steven May (MELB)
8 Max Gawn (MELB)
6 Christian Petracca (MELB)
4 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
2 Charlie Spargo (MELB)

Carlton v Port Adelaide

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 George Hewett (CARL)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Harry McKay (CARL)
2 Zak Butters (PORT)

02:09 Mins
Curnow's five leads Blues to victory

Charlie Curnow blasted home five goals in what was a match-winning display against the Power

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Matt Taberner (FRE)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Will Brodie (FRE)
3 Brennan Cox (FRE)
3 Sean Darcy (FRE)
1 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
1 Alex Pearce (FRE)

02:33 Mins
Taberner in seventh heaven after unstoppable outing

Matt Taberner proved too hard to handle for the Bombers' defence after he put past seven goals to lead his side to a comfortable win

Hawthorn v Geelong

TBC

LEADERBOARD

29    Andrew Brayshaw    FRE
26    Christian Petracca    MELB
25    Patrick Cripps    CARL
24    Bailey Smith    WB
22    Jordan De Goey    COLL
22    Lachie Neale    BL
21    Jeremy McGovern    WCE
21    Touk Miller    GCFC
21    Callum Mills    SYD
21    Clayton Oliver    MELB
18    Shai Bolton    RICH
18    Max Gawn    MELB
17    Tom Green    GWS
17    Isaac Heeney    SYD
17    Jack Higgins    STK
17    Steven May    MELB
16    Jack Crisp    COLL
16    Changkuoth Jiath    HAW
16    Darcy Parish    ESS
16    Jack Sinclair    STK
16    Jack Steele    STK