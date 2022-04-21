MELBOURNE has been dealt a double blow ahead of its Sunday night match against Richmond at the MCG with Jack Viney and Jake Lever both ruled out.
On a huge Thursday night of team selections Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines returns from his heart problem, as does Patrick Cripps, Lance Franklin, Jake Stringer and Zac Merrett from injury, while the Bulldogs will be without Tim English.
But it's the premiers who have been dealt the surprise double blow, with Viney and Lever both set to miss through the League's health and safety protocols.
The Demons have a big inclusion though, with full-forward Ben Brown named to play his first senior game since round two, while former Saint Luke Dunstan has been named on the extended bench.
Richmond will make at least four changes, with Marlion Pickett and Hugo Ralphsmith both injured, while top-10 draft pick Josh Gibcus returns.
Port coach Ken Hinkley has axed three players from the team that lost narrowly to Carlton last Sunday as he hopes to snap the club's 0-5 season start against West Coast on Saturday.
Karl Amon, who has not missed a game since 2019, is among the trio.
Port does regain Wines after he missed against the Blues with a heart problem.
In the earliest game on Saturday, the Western Bulldogs have lost in-form ruckman English to injury, replaced by veteran Stefan Martin, while mature recruit Robbie McComb will make a long-awaited debut.
Carlton has recalled Cripps for its match against Fremantle on Saturday night after the skipper missed just one game with a hamstring problem sustained against Gold Coast in round three.
Franklin is back earlier than expected following surgery to a broken finger and has been named to play former club Hawthorn on Monday.
Chad Wingard (calf) and Will Day (concussion) are both back for the Hawks.
Like Franklin, Essendon ball magnet Merrett was expected to miss longer after suffering an ankle injury in round two, but has been selected to face Collingwood.
The Pies have dropped Mason Cox and recalled Brody Mihocek among their changes.
Geelong has named defender Jack Henry in its extended squad to face North Melbourne on Sunday, while the Roos have confirmed the return of young gun Tarryn Thomas, but lost Jaidyn Stephenson to illness.
Mitch Robinson will miss Sunday's QClash against Gold Coast with a calf injury.
Friday, April 22
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Manuka Oval, 7.50pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, B.Preuss, I.Cumming
Out: M.de Boer (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Hogan (managed), J.Riccardi (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J. Riccardi (unused)
ST KILDA
In: J.Webster
Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: R. Byrnes (unused)
Saturday, April 23
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: S.Martin, R.McComb, J.Schache
Out: R.Garcia (knee), T.English (hamstring), L.Hunter (Personal Reason), M.Wallis (Personal Reason)
New: Robbie McComb
Last week's sub: M. Wallis (replaced R. Garcia)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Hately
Out: R.Sloane (knee), J.Rowe (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J. Rowe (replaced R.Sloane)
Port Adelaide v West Coast, 4.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: O.Wines, K.Farrell
Out: J.Mead (omitted), K.Amon (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)
Last week's sub: J. McEntee (unused)
WEST COAST
In: X.O'Neill, C.West, L.Strnadica
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), H.Dixon (calf)
Last week's sub: J. Waterman (unused)
Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: G.Logue, L.Schultz
Out: H.Young (HS Protocol), H.Chapman (HS Protocol), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: D. Tucker (unused)
CARLTON
In: P.Cripps
Out: M.Kennedy (soreness), P.Dow (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: P. Dow (unused)
Sunday, April 24
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Aerna, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Thomas, P.Curtis, C.Zurhaar, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones, M.Bergman
Out: A.Hall (hamstring), J.Stephenson (illness), T.Powell (omitted)
New: Paul Curtis
Last week's sub: T. Powell (replaced A. Hall)
GEELONG
In: S.Higgins, E.Ratugolea, O.Dempsey
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: J. Kolodjashnij (replaced J. Henry)
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: C.Budarick, C.Burgess, J.Sharp
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: R. Atkins (replaced M. Chol)
BRISBANE
In: T.Berry, J.Prior, K.Coleman, J.Payne
Out: M.Robinson (calf)
Last week's sub: N. Cockatoo (unused)
Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus, K.McIntosh, R.Mansell, S.Banks, R.Collier-Dawkins, T.Sonsie, M.Rioli
Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), M.Pickett (injured), H.Ralphsmith (ribs)
Last week's sub: J. Aarts (replaced H. Ralphsmith)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Smith, B.Brown, A.Tomlinson, J.Melksham, L.Dunstan
Out: J.Lever (HS Protocol), J.Viney (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)
Monday, April 25
Hawthorn v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day, M.Lynch, C.Wingard, J.Callow, N.Long
Out: M.Lewis (hamstring), N.Reeves (shoulder)
Last week's sub: J. Worpel (replaced N. Reeves)
SYDNEY
In: L.Franklin, S.Wicks, D.Stephens
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (unused)
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Stringer, Z.Merrett, N.Bryan, K.Baldwin
Out: A.Phillips (hamstring)
Last week's sub: T. Cutler (replaced A. Phillips)
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Mihocek, T.Brown, B.McCreery, C.Poulter, J.Ginnivan
Out: J.Roughead (finger), M.Cox (omitted)
Last week's sub: J. Noble (replaced D. Cameron)