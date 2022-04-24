ZAC Bailey put on a finishing masterclass at a wet Metricon Stadium on Sunday afternoon, kicking six sizzling goals to lead Brisbane to a 52-point QClash win over Gold Coast.

The teams were well matched in most areas, but it was the visitors' class inside forward 50 that proved the difference in the 21.6 (132) to 11.14 (80) triumph.

Brisbane has now won seven straight times against its Queensland rivals, the past six by more than 45 points.

SUNS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Bailey was simply irresistible, turning quarter and half chances into goals to snuff out any hope the home team had of springing an upset.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane The Suns and Lions clash in round six

The 22-year-old kicked two goals in the first quarter, two in the second and one each in the third and fourth, barely needing a slither of daylight for any of them.

Bailey won his first Marcus Ashcroft Medal for his outing, joining Charlie Dixon, Charlie Cameron and Ash McGrath as the only players to kick six goals in QClash history.

Charlie Cameron added four goals – all in the second half – as Brisbane's small forwards ran riot.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Holman gather and finish as good as it gets Nick Holman collects the ball at pace and composes himself for a stunning shot

The Lions were simply too classy, able to overcome an inside 50 deficit of 57-53, and were rarely troubled in the slippery conditions, extending their lead at every change to remain in the competition's top four.

Jarryd Lyons continued to haunt his former club, racking up another 30 disposals, including 13 clearances, gaining a whopping 852m and adding 10 tackles for good measure.

Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner and Brandon Starcevich were also influential.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rayner's ridiculous finish through traffic Cam Rayner burrows his way through a host of Suns before slamming through this mesmerising goal

Gold Coast battled hard for most of the match, but the class gap was vast. Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell held their own in the midfield battle, while Sam Collins and Ben Ainsworth can also hold their heads high.

Bailey the Magnificent

Zac Bailey was so good you had to watch most of what he did three or four times to believe it was real. His third goal midway through the second quarter was the most freakish of the afternoon. He hovered around a forward 50 stoppage, scooped the ball up in his right hand, and without bringing it back to his left hand to steady, put it on to his right boot to curl a snap perfectly between the sticks – truly an astounding goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bailey goes ballistic with career-high six Crafty Lion Zac Bailey burns the Suns with a phenomenal six-goal haul

Collins the Joe Conqueror

The battle between Joe Daniher and Sam Collins loomed as a mouth-watering one. Daniher had been one of the competition's best forwards through the first five rounds and Collins one of the best defenders. Big Joe kicked a goal inside the first minute of the match, but for the next three quarters the Suns' vice-captain had his measure, racking up 12 intercepts and winning most of their one-on-one battles. Daniher kicked a couple of goals in the final term to finish with three for the day.

Sam Collins gets an ungainly spoil in the Gold Coast v Brisbane clash, R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McNearly for McCarthy

In his 100th game, Lincoln McCarthy had another strong impact, kicking one goal from 22 disposals, but it was a moment he missed that will live in the memory. Early in the fourth quarter and with Brisbane putting space between itself and Gold Coast, McCarthy went for one of his trademark skyscraping marks over Wil Powell, only to spill it on the way down. It might not have been Mark of the Year, but it would have been in the conversation.

GOLD COAST 2.4 4.10 7.12 11.14 (80)

BRISBANE 5.1 9.3 14.4 21.6 (132)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Casboult 3, Holman 3, Ainsworth, Chol, Markov, Miller, Swallow

Brisbane: Bailey 6, Cameron 4, Daniher 3, Berry, Fort, Lyons, McCarthy, McStay, Neale, Prior, Fort

BEST

Gold Coast: Collins, Rowell, Ainsworth, Swallow, Holman

Brisbane: Bailey, Lyons, Starcevich, McCluggage, Andrews

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Brisbane: Lohmann (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas (calf) and Jy Farrar (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies and Chris Burgess

Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp (unused)

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior (replaced Lohmann in second quarter)