PORT Adelaide is hopeful gun forward Charlie Dixon will return to play before the mid-season bye while Robbie Gray is expected to be available for Saturday night's clash with St Kilda.

Dixon, who kicked 48 goals during in 2021, has not played all campaign after undergoing ankle surgery in February.

The former Gold Coast forward had been closing in on a return late last month before suffering a setback but the Power have now set a timeline for him of four to five weeks.

"Dixon's running has progressed well as he targets game time before the AFL bye," the Power said in their weekly injury report.

Dixon hadn't missed a game during Port's 2020 and 2021 seasons, kicking 82 goals across 42 games as they made back-to-back preliminary finals.

Top five goals: Dixon's biggest and best in 2021 Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon kicks 48 goals from 24 games

Veteran Gray was subbed out of Saturday's win over West Coast after jarring his knee but is expected to be available to face the Saints as Port chase their second win after an 0-5 start.

The Power also revealed that Orazio Fantasia will join in some drills at Tuesday training as he begins to make progress in his recovery from knee surgery. Fantasia is listed as four to six weeks.

Port have also confirmed a six-to-eight-week timeframe for key defender Trent McKenzie who underwent an arthroscopic clean-out of loose bodies in his left knee three weeks ago.