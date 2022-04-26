Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal during the R6 clash between Collingwood and Essendon on April 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD firebrand Jack Ginnivan's Anzac Day heroics have earned him the round six nomination for the NAB AFL Rising Star.

In just his 10th AFL game, Ginnivan starred on one of the game's biggest stages on Monday, winning the Anzac Medal in front of 84,205 fans for his five-goal performance that saw the Pies sink arch-rival Essendon by 11 points at the MCG.

The 19-year-old was a thorn in the side of the Bombers all day, racking up 12 disposals, five marks and 355 metres gained as the Pies levelled their win-loss ledger at 3-3.

He has booted at least one goal in every game he has played so far this season.

The crafty small forward copped a spray from Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes earlier this year for his use of a GoPro in the aftermath of Collingwood's round one win over St Kilda.

He credited senior coach Craig McCrae as one of many supporters that give him confidence in his own ability.

"(McCrae) has been a star since he's come in and we've got heaps of really good coaches around the club," Ginnivan said.

McCrae said he was impressed with Ginnivan's ability to kick goals and win one-on-ones when he first arrived at Collingwood.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ginnivan boots five and puts on a show to earn special Anzac Day Medal Young Magpie Jack Ginnivan is awarded the Anzac Day Medal after an electric afternoon in front of a packed MCG

"I am not saying this because Jack is next to me, but he is one that really stood out (when he arrived as senior coach)," McRae said.

"We want him to be himself ... we want him to be authentic and we want him to know that we've got his back."

Ginnivan was drafted with the 13th pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Rookie Draft from the Bendigo Pioneers.

He played Auskick before joining the Newstead Football Netball Club in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League.

At age 11, Ginnivan kicked 119 goals in the 2014 season for Newstead.