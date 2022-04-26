Lance Franklin looks on during the R6 clash between Sydney and Hawthorn on April 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Monday games of Round Six have been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Jaeger O'Meara, Hawthorn, has been charged with Forceful Front-On-Contact against Callum Mills, Sydney Swans, during the fourth quarter of the Round Six match between Hawthorn and the Sydney Swans played at University of Tasmania Stadium on Monday April 25, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The incident involving the Sydney Swans’ Lance Franklin making contact with umpire Paul Rebeschini from the third quarter of Monday’s match between Hawthorn and the Sydney Swans was assessed. A free kick is paid to the Swans inside the team’s forward 50. Franklin picks up the football, and while attempting to take advantage, he makes incidental contact with umpire Rebeschini who is simultaneously approaching from the opposite direction to set the mark. It was the view of the MRO that Franklin’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.