A GOOD tipping week has seen Cal Twomey jump into second spot on the leaderboard, with Damien Barrett still in the lead.

But Damo has made a big call this week, tipping Gold Coast to win against Collingwood.

He's not the only one tipping an upset, with Mitch Robinson backing West Coast to get the job done against Richmond at home. 

Robbo isn't playing it safe this round, making another big call for the Carlton v North Melbourne game.

Our tipsters were only in total agreement for one game, with the experts making some interesting predictions.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 11 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 38

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 22 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 37

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 16 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 36

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 15
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Essendon
Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 36

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide 
Melbourne 
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood 
Bulldogs 
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 35

JOSH GABELICH

Richmond - 10 points
Geelong 
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 35

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 23 points
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 35

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 21 points 
Fremantle 
Adelaide
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide 
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney 

Last week: 7
Total: 35

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 31 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 8
Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 13 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 32

MITCH ROBINSON

West Coast - three points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 32

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 22 points
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 30

TOTALS

West Coast 1-11 Richmond
Geelong 10-2 Fremantle
Adelaide 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 10-2 Port Adelaide
Carlton 11-1 North Melbourne
Collingwood 11-1 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 11-1 Essendon
Sydney 7-5 Brisbane