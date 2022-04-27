A GOOD tipping week has seen Cal Twomey jump into second spot on the leaderboard, with Damien Barrett still in the lead.
But Damo has made a big call this week, tipping Gold Coast to win against Collingwood.
He's not the only one tipping an upset, with Mitch Robinson backing West Coast to get the job done against Richmond at home.
Robbo isn't playing it safe this round, making another big call for the Carlton v North Melbourne game.
Our tipsters were only in total agreement for one game, with the experts making some interesting predictions.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond - 11 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 38
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 22 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 37
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 16 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 36
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond - 15
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Essendon
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 36
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 35
JOSH GABELICH
Richmond - 10 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 35
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - 23 points
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 35
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - 21 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 35
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 31 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 34
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – 13 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 32
MITCH ROBINSON
West Coast - three points
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 32
KANE CORNES
Richmond - 22 points
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 30
TOTALS
West Coast 1-11 Richmond
Geelong 10-2 Fremantle
Adelaide 10-2 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 10-2 Port Adelaide
Carlton 11-1 North Melbourne
Collingwood 11-1 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 11-1 Essendon
Sydney 7-5 Brisbane