A GOOD tipping week has seen Cal Twomey jump into second spot on the leaderboard, with Damien Barrett still in the lead.

But Damo has made a big call this week, tipping Gold Coast to win against Collingwood.

He's not the only one tipping an upset, with Mitch Robinson backing West Coast to get the job done against Richmond at home.

Robbo isn't playing it safe this round, making another big call for the Carlton v North Melbourne game.

Our tipsters were only in total agreement for one game, with the experts making some interesting predictions.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R7 tips below

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 11 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 38

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 22 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 37

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 16 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 36

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 15

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Essendon

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 36

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 12 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 35

JOSH GABELICH

Richmond - 10 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 35

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 23 points

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 35

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 21 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 35

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 31 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 13 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 32

MITCH ROBINSON

West Coast - three points

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 32

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 22 points

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 30

TOTALS

West Coast 1-11 Richmond

Geelong 10-2 Fremantle

Adelaide 10-2 Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn

St Kilda 10-2 Port Adelaide

Carlton 11-1 North Melbourne

Collingwood 11-1 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 11-1 Essendon

Sydney 7-5 Brisbane