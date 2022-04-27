Dustin Martin in action for Richmond against Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin will not play against West Coast this week having made his return to the club after personal leave.

The Tigers have confirmed veterans Trent Cotchin and Robbie Tarrant have also been ruled out, given the five-day break between games and travel to Perth.

"It is great to see Dustin back at training," Richmond general manager of football performance Tim Livingstone said.

"The boys are excited to have him back. He has got a couple of good football sessions in this week and is looking fit and strong."

Dustin Martin looks on during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on March 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It has been a five-week break, so that is not the best preparation coming into this round (for Dustin).

"We will have a look again next week and see how he is progressing."

Tarrant's absence opens the door for a return for co-captain and fellow defender Dylan Grimes (hamstring), while Kane Lambert (hip) is also a chance to return.

"The five-day break for those older guys and the travel is not the best preparation both for this game (against West Coast) and the following v Collingwood," Livingstone said.