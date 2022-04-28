COULD we have a shock early Brownlow Medal leader?

After six games so far this season, Adelaide midfielder Ben Keays joins exciting Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw in taking a share of the lead in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Keays, once delisted by the Lions before finding a home at the Crows on a rookie deal, sits alongside Brayshaw with 11 votes after six games. It comes after a blinding start to the season where he's averaged 31.7 disposals and 6.5 clearances.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

The Brownlow Predictor has tipped Keays to poll maximum votes in half of his six matches so far this year, which would see him sit alongside Brayshaw at the top. The Dockers midfielder has averaged 30.2 disposals and 6.2 tackles.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Keays unlocks opening with mesmerising step Ben Keays shakes a Bomber out of his boots with this cool move and finish

Together, the surprise early leaders top an all-star cast behind them that features Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, Melbourne stars Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, and Brisbane's 2020 Brownlow winner Lachie Neale.

Cripps, one of the award's early favourites, has been tipped to poll 10 votes after six games by the Brownlow Predictor. Oliver and Petracca each have nine votes, while Neale, Callum Mills and Jack Steele have eight votes each.

11 Ben Keays (Adelaide)

11 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

10 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

9 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

9 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

8 Callum Mills (Sydney)

8 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

8 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

SPORTSBET ODDS

$5.50 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$5.50 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$6 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$10 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$10 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$15 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

$15 Sam Walsh (Carlton)