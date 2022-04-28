Karl Amon runs away from Jack Riewoldt during the Power-Tigers clash in round four on April 9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THURSDAY night football is back in action with the AFL releasing its dates and times for rounds 12 to 15.

After the successful instalment of the Thursday night timeslot through the opening five rounds, the draw will again take advantage of the bye rounds through the middle of the season by resurrecting it.

After a traditional Friday night start in round 12, Richmond and Port Adelaide will commence round 13 at the MCG on Thursday, while premier Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the same venue in a mouth-watering opening to Round 15.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL R12-R15 FIXTURE

There will also be another Friday night double-header after it was trialled earlier in the year.

The Western Bulldogs will host Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in Round 15, with West Coast and Essendon starting at Optus Stadium 100 minutes later.

Bailey Williams is tackled by Jayden Laverde during the Eagles-Bombers clash in round 11 on May 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have taken the opportunity, with Optus Stadium unavailable over the weekend of this round due to NRL State of Origin, to remove one of the Saturday night matches and instead play two matches on the Friday evening. The start times for the two Friday matches allow fans to either get to the games or watch them at home, while also avoiding substantial overlap. In turn, this creates three back-to-back standalone matches on the Saturday of round 15," AFL head of broadcasting and scheduling Marcus King said.

It will be the third of three successive Friday night slots for the Bombers who face Carlton, St Kilda and the Eagles in successive weeks.

The match against the Blues at the MCG will celebrate 150 years of Essendon history.

Thursday night matches also means standalone fixtures on Saturday nights, with the annual Pride Game between Sydney and St Kilda and the squaring off of rivals Greater Western Sydney and the Bulldogs the pick of the block.

Round 12

Friday, June 3

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST



Saturday, June 4

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, June 5

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

Bye: Carlton, Essendon, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda

Round 13

Thursday, June 9

Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST



Friday, June 10

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST



Saturday, June 11

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST



Sunday, June 12

North Melbourne v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST



Monday, June 13

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Bye: Adelaide, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

Round 14

Thursday, June 16

Richmond v Carlton at MCG, 7.20pm AEST



Friday, June 17

St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST



Saturday, June 18

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST



Sunday, June 19

Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Bye: Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne

Round 15

Thursday, June 23

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST



Friday, June 24

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST



Saturday, June 25

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST



Sunday, June 26

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

Collingwood v GWS Giants at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST