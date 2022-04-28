THURSDAY night football is back in action with the AFL releasing its dates and times for rounds 12 to 15.
After the successful instalment of the Thursday night timeslot through the opening five rounds, the draw will again take advantage of the bye rounds through the middle of the season by resurrecting it.
After a traditional Friday night start in round 12, Richmond and Port Adelaide will commence round 13 at the MCG on Thursday, while premier Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the same venue in a mouth-watering opening to Round 15.
There will also be another Friday night double-header after it was trialled earlier in the year.
The Western Bulldogs will host Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in Round 15, with West Coast and Essendon starting at Optus Stadium 100 minutes later.
"We have taken the opportunity, with Optus Stadium unavailable over the weekend of this round due to NRL State of Origin, to remove one of the Saturday night matches and instead play two matches on the Friday evening. The start times for the two Friday matches allow fans to either get to the games or watch them at home, while also avoiding substantial overlap. In turn, this creates three back-to-back standalone matches on the Saturday of round 15," AFL head of broadcasting and scheduling Marcus King said.
It will be the third of three successive Friday night slots for the Bombers who face Carlton, St Kilda and the Eagles in successive weeks.
The match against the Blues at the MCG will celebrate 150 years of Essendon history.
Thursday night matches also means standalone fixtures on Saturday nights, with the annual Pride Game between Sydney and St Kilda and the squaring off of rivals Greater Western Sydney and the Bulldogs the pick of the block.
Round 12
Friday, June 3
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 4
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 5
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
Bye: Carlton, Essendon, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda
Round 13
Thursday, June 9
Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
Friday, June 10
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 11
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 12
North Melbourne v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
Monday, June 13
Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Bye: Adelaide, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
Round 14
Thursday, June 16
Richmond v Carlton at MCG, 7.20pm AEST
Friday, June 17
St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 18
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
West Coast v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 19
Gold Coast v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
Bye: Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne
Round 15
Thursday, June 23
Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
Friday, June 24
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST
Saturday, June 25
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 26
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
Collingwood v GWS Giants at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST