GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out for a second straight week, Kane Lambert and Sydney Stack will play for Richmond for the first time in 2022, and the Western Bulldogs have lost patience with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan heading into round seven.
St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall hasn’t recovered from the corked quad he suffered against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra and Melbourne has lost a fourth player to health and safety protocols, with Harrison Petty the latest player to enter isolation.
West Coast will unveil mature-age recruit Greg Clark on Friday night after the 24-year-old put his hand up for selection in the WAFL, after overcoming a pre-season shoulder injury, while Jeremy McGovern is back and Elliot Yeo is back on the sidelines.
Richmond haven’t taken Dustin Martin, Robbie Tarrant or Trent Cotchin across to Perth, but co-captain Dylan Grimes is back along with Lambert and Stack.
Geelong young gun Jack Henry has been ruled out for a second week due to a foot injury, joining Dangerfield in the stands at GMHBA Stadium.
With Matt Taberner and Sean Darcy remaining in Western Australia, Josh Treacy and Lloyd Meek have made the trip to Geelong to face the Cats.
Greater Western Sydney will be boosted by the return of Jesse Hogan for the trip to the city of churches after the key forward missed last Friday night's loss to St Kilda. The Giants have pulled the trigger on rookie Cooper Hamilton after a strong patch of VFL form.
Adelaide have stuck with the same side that got the job done against the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat last Saturday.
Melbourne will be without four premiership players – Luke Jackson, Kozzy Pickett, Tom Sprarrow and Petty – and senior coach Simon Goodwin for the clash against Hawthorn, but the Demons will regain Jake Lever, Jack Viney and Tom McDonald.
Tasmanian teenager Jackson Callow will complete a stellar rise when he makes his debut against the Demons at the MCG, after being plucked out of the SANFL via last year's mid-season rookie draft. Lachie Bramble is also back for the Hawks, while top-ten picks Josh Ward and Denver Grainger-Barras have both been managed.
Two ruckmen in, two out for St Kilda this week with veteran Paddy Ryder back to face his old side Port Adelaide in Cairns on Saturday night alongside journeyman Tom Campbell.
Port Adelaide has named star duo Robbie Gray and Aliir Aliir for the clash at Cazalys Stadium after they hurt themselves last weekend, with Ken Hinkley leaving Lachie Jones out of the 22.
With Marc Pittonet sidelined with a PCL injury, Carlton coach Michael Voss has also wielded the axe for Saturday night, dropping three players – Will Setterfield, Matt Cottrell and Jordan Boyd.
North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri has been ruled out for the next month with a foot injury, opening the door for off-season acquisition Callum Coleman-Jones to get another opportunity in David Noble's side.
American forward Mason Cox has been named in the 26-man squad for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast at the MCG, alongside untried ruckman Aiden Begg, following the long-term injuries suffered by Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger on Anzac Day.
Wil Powell and Josh Corbett won't make the trip to Melbourne to face the Magpies, but 2018 No. 2 pick Jack Lukosius will return.
Essendon star Darcy Parish has been named to face the Western Bulldogs after hurting his ankle on Monday, with Tom Cutler, Zach Reid and Nick Bryan all included on the extended bench.
Luke Beveridge has included Laitham Vandermeer, Mitch Wallis, Roarke Smith, Hayden Crozier and Jordon Sweet in the squad and will confirm the 22 on Friday night.
All-Australian small forward Tom Papley has been named in the squad in what could be his first appearance of 2022 after suffering a hamstring injury in late February.
With draftee Kai Lohmann ruled out with an ankle injury, Brisbane has named Deven Roberston, Nakia Cockatoo, James Madden and Tom Fullarton on the extended bench.
Friday, April 29
West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, G.Clark, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), B.Williams (hamstring), E.Yeo (concussion), L.Foley (HS protocol)
New: Greg Clark
Last week's sub: Z. Langdon (replaced E. Yeo)
RICHMOND
In: D.Grimes, K.Lambert, S.Stack, I.Soldo, M.Rioli
Out: J.Ross (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), M.Parker (omitted), T.Dow (quad), R.Tarrant (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)
Last week's sub: M. Parker (replaced T. Dow)
Saturday, April 30
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: L. Dalhaus (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: J.Treacy, L.Meek
Out: M.Taberner (hamstring), S.Darcy (concussion), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: B. Banfield (replaced S. Darcy)
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: W.Hamill (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: W. Hamill (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Hogan, C.Hamilton
Out: T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Stein (omitted), M.de Boer (medi-sub)
New: Cooper Hamilton
Last week's sub: M. de Boer (unused)
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, T.McDonald, J.Viney
Out: H.Petty (HS protocol), K.Pickett (HS protocol), L.Jackson (HS protocol), T.Sparrow (HS protocol)
Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Callow, L.Bramble
Out: J.Ward (managed), F.Maginness (omitted), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)
New: Jackson Callow
Last week's sub: L. Shiels (unused)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: P.Ryder, T.Campbell
Out: R.Marshall (quad), J.Hayes (knee), J.Lienert (omitted)
New: Tom Campbell
Last week's sub: J. Lienert (replaced J. Hayes)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: L.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: L. Jones (replaced R.Gray)
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Stocker, L.O'Brien, J.Silvagni, M.Kennedy
Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Boyd (omitted), L.Parks (foot), M.Pittonet (knee)
Last week's sub: J. Boyd (replaced M. Pittonet)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Stephenson, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), B.McKay (suspension), T.Xerri (foot), E.Ford (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: E. Ford (unused)
Sunday, May 1
Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Begg, T.Bianco, T.Brown, M.Cox, O.Henry
Out: N.Kreuger (shoulder), B.Grundy (knee)
New: Aiden Begg
Last week's sub: C. Brown (replaced N. Kreuger)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, J.Lukosius, R.Atkins, D.Macpherson, M.Rosas
Out: W.Powell (hamstring), J.Corbett (hip)
Last week's sub: J. Sharp (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Smith, L.Vandermeer, M.Wallis, H.Crozier, J.Sweet
Out: A.Scott (HS protocol), J.Ugle-Hagan (omitted)
Last week's sub: R. West (unused)
ESSENDON
In: T.Cutler, N.Bryan, Z.Reid
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: N. Hind (replaced J. Laverde)
Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Reid, T.Papley, W.Gould, C.Sinclair, D.Stephens
Out: P.McCartin (concussion), L.McDonald (concussion)
Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (replaced P. McCartin)
BRISBANE
In: D.Robertson, N.Cockatoo, J.Madden, T.Fullarton
Out: K.Lohmann (ankle)
Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced K. Lohmann)