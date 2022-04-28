GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out for a second straight week, Kane Lambert and Sydney Stack will play for Richmond for the first time in 2022, and the Western Bulldogs have lost patience with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan heading into round seven.

St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall hasn’t recovered from the corked quad he suffered against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra and Melbourne has lost a fourth player to health and safety protocols, with Harrison Petty the latest player to enter isolation.

West Coast will unveil mature-age recruit Greg Clark on Friday night after the 24-year-old put his hand up for selection in the WAFL, after overcoming a pre-season shoulder injury, while Jeremy McGovern is back and Elliot Yeo is back on the sidelines.

Richmond haven’t taken Dustin Martin, Robbie Tarrant or Trent Cotchin across to Perth, but co-captain Dylan Grimes is back along with Lambert and Stack.

Geelong young gun Jack Henry has been ruled out for a second week due to a foot injury, joining Dangerfield in the stands at GMHBA Stadium.

With Matt Taberner and Sean Darcy remaining in Western Australia, Josh Treacy and Lloyd Meek have made the trip to Geelong to face the Cats.

Greater Western Sydney will be boosted by the return of Jesse Hogan for the trip to the city of churches after the key forward missed last Friday night's loss to St Kilda. The Giants have pulled the trigger on rookie Cooper Hamilton after a strong patch of VFL form.

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R5 clash between GWS and Melbourne on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide have stuck with the same side that got the job done against the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat last Saturday.

Melbourne will be without four premiership players – Luke Jackson, Kozzy Pickett, Tom Sprarrow and Petty – and senior coach Simon Goodwin for the clash against Hawthorn, but the Demons will regain Jake Lever, Jack Viney and Tom McDonald.

Tasmanian teenager Jackson Callow will complete a stellar rise when he makes his debut against the Demons at the MCG, after being plucked out of the SANFL via last year's mid-season rookie draft. Lachie Bramble is also back for the Hawks, while top-ten picks Josh Ward and Denver Grainger-Barras have both been managed.

These moments just don't get old. ?



Hear from Jackson Callow after he found out he had been picked to make his debut this weekend. pic.twitter.com/iHdNipHk4a — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) April 28, 2022

Two ruckmen in, two out for St Kilda this week with veteran Paddy Ryder back to face his old side Port Adelaide in Cairns on Saturday night alongside journeyman Tom Campbell.

Port Adelaide has named star duo Robbie Gray and Aliir Aliir for the clash at Cazalys Stadium after they hurt themselves last weekend, with Ken Hinkley leaving Lachie Jones out of the 22.

With Marc Pittonet sidelined with a PCL injury, Carlton coach Michael Voss has also wielded the axe for Saturday night, dropping three players – Will Setterfield, Matt Cottrell and Jordan Boyd.

North Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri has been ruled out for the next month with a foot injury, opening the door for off-season acquisition Callum Coleman-Jones to get another opportunity in David Noble's side.

American forward Mason Cox has been named in the 26-man squad for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast at the MCG, alongside untried ruckman Aiden Begg, following the long-term injuries suffered by Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger on Anzac Day.

Wil Powell and Josh Corbett won't make the trip to Melbourne to face the Magpies, but 2018 No. 2 pick Jack Lukosius will return.

Footy Feed: Dog ruled out, Bomber's contract talks, Clarko's NBA cameo The Footy Feed team with all the latest news

Essendon star Darcy Parish has been named to face the Western Bulldogs after hurting his ankle on Monday, with Tom Cutler, Zach Reid and Nick Bryan all included on the extended bench.

Luke Beveridge has included Laitham Vandermeer, Mitch Wallis, Roarke Smith, Hayden Crozier and Jordon Sweet in the squad and will confirm the 22 on Friday night.

All-Australian small forward Tom Papley has been named in the squad in what could be his first appearance of 2022 after suffering a hamstring injury in late February.

With draftee Kai Lohmann ruled out with an ankle injury, Brisbane has named Deven Roberston, Nakia Cockatoo, James Madden and Tom Fullarton on the extended bench.

Friday, April 29

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, G.Clark, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), B.Williams (hamstring), E.Yeo (concussion), L.Foley (HS protocol)

New: Greg Clark

Last week's sub: Z. Langdon (replaced E. Yeo)

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, K.Lambert, S.Stack, I.Soldo, M.Rioli

Out: J.Ross (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), M.Parker (omitted), T.Dow (quad), R.Tarrant (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)

Last week's sub: M. Parker (replaced T. Dow)

Saturday, April 30

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L. Dalhaus (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: J.Treacy, L.Meek

Out: M.Taberner (hamstring), S.Darcy (concussion), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: B. Banfield (replaced S. Darcy)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: W.Hamill (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: W. Hamill (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, C.Hamilton

Out: T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Stein (omitted), M.de Boer (medi-sub)

New: Cooper Hamilton

Last week's sub: M. de Boer (unused)

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, T.McDonald, J.Viney

Out: H.Petty (HS protocol), K.Pickett (HS protocol), L.Jackson (HS protocol), T.Sparrow (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Callow, L.Bramble

Out: J.Ward (managed), F.Maginness (omitted), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)

New: Jackson Callow

Last week's sub: L. Shiels (unused)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: P.Ryder, T.Campbell

Out: R.Marshall (quad), J.Hayes (knee), J.Lienert (omitted)

New: Tom Campbell

Last week's sub: J. Lienert (replaced J. Hayes)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: L.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: L. Jones (replaced R.Gray)

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Stocker, L.O'Brien, J.Silvagni, M.Kennedy

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Boyd (omitted), L.Parks (foot), M.Pittonet (knee)

Last week's sub: J. Boyd (replaced M. Pittonet)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Stephenson, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), B.McKay (suspension), T.Xerri (foot), E.Ford (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: E. Ford (unused)

Sunday, May 1

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Begg, T.Bianco, T.Brown, M.Cox, O.Henry

Out: N.Kreuger (shoulder), B.Grundy (knee)

New: Aiden Begg

Last week's sub: C. Brown (replaced N. Kreuger)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Lukosius, R.Atkins, D.Macpherson, M.Rosas

Out: W.Powell (hamstring), J.Corbett (hip)

Last week's sub: J. Sharp (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Smith, L.Vandermeer, M.Wallis, H.Crozier, J.Sweet

Out: A.Scott (HS protocol), J.Ugle-Hagan (omitted)

Last week's sub: R. West (unused)

ESSENDON

In: T.Cutler, N.Bryan, Z.Reid

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: N. Hind (replaced J. Laverde)

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Reid, T.Papley, W.Gould, C.Sinclair, D.Stephens

Out: P.McCartin (concussion), L.McDonald (concussion)

Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (replaced P. McCartin)

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, N.Cockatoo, J.Madden, T.Fullarton

Out: K.Lohmann (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced K. Lohmann)