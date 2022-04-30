Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the round seven clash between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

A SHARP Carlton outfit has cruised to a 50-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues kicked five consecutive goals (and seven in total) in the third term as North unravelled, best typified by Nick Larkey's bizarre decision to tunnel opponent Lewis Young in the 17.12 (114) to 10.4 (64) result.

BLUES v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The Roo will likely come under MRO scrutiny for the action, the ensuing tussle resulting in a 100m penalty, an 11th career goal to key back Jacob Weitering, a new jumper for Larkey and a 45-point lead for the Blues.

Debutant Jack Carroll had got the Blues off to a flying start, kicking the opening goal of the match with his first kick.

Carlton's pace and ability to link by hand and foot troubled North Melbourne, particularly as play began to open up in the first quarter, and the Blues jumped to a 17-point lead at quarter-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Owies produces smooth running goal to keep Blues rolling Matthew Owies showed off his skill as he kicked this ripping goal to extend his side's early lead

Pleasingly for the 17th-placed Kangaroos, bullocking Cam Zurhaar sprang to life with two of the Roos' quick three goals to open the second term.

Every time the Blues looked like breaking clear – particularly through Harry McKay's contested marking – the Roos would fight back, matching them in inside 50s and around the ground and kicking five goals to three in the second.

But that was the highlight for North, which fell away badly in the second half.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Blues jump Roos with back-to-back beauties Goals to Jack Newnes and Charlie Curnow inside a minute of each other extended the Blues' lead early in the third term

Patrick Cripps (35 disposals, 10 clearances) was outstanding through the middle of the ground, McKay (four goals) looked a foot taller than his opponents at times, while Adam Saad (25 disposals) and Sam Docherty (33) were superb off half-back.

Bailey Scott (23 disposals) and Jy Simpkin (22) found their fair share of the ball, Larkey booted three and Paul Curtis showed some promising signs in attack.

Both sides made late changes, with debutant Miller Bergman replacing Aidan Corr (health and safety protocols), while Zac Williams (Achilles) was replaced by Lachie Plowman. Bergman's night finished early with a right shoulder injury.

CARLTON 5.2 8.5 15.8 17.12 (114)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 7.3 9.4 10.4 (64)

GOALS

Carlton: McKay 4, Curnow 3, Owies 2, Martin 2, Carroll, Walsh, Newnes, Cerra, Weitering, Cripps

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Zurhaar 2, Coleman-Jones, Davies-Uniacke, Mahony, Curtis, Greenwood

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, Saad, Walsh, McKay, Docherty, Martin

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Horne-Francis, Goldstein, Larkey, Scott

INJURIES

Carlton: Stocker (left shoulder)

North Melbourne: Bergman (right shoulder)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Zac Williams (Achilles) replaced in selected side by Lachie Plowman

North Melbourne: Aidan Corr (health and safety protocols) replaced in selected side by Miller Bergman

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Matt Cottrell (replaced Stocker in the fourth quarter)

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced Bergman in the second quarter)

Crowd: 40,129 at Marvel Stadium