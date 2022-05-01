Collingwood teammates get around Jack Madgen after a goal against Gold Coast in R7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has shaken off Gold Coast to notch its fifth win of the season and moves back into the top eight.

The final scoreline of 17.13 (115) to 14.6 (90) belies the closeness of the contest, with the Suns inside a two-goal margin late in the third quarter and continuing to threaten through to the final siren.

Brody Mihocek kicked four goals while Jack Ginnivan slotted three from a mix of set shots and stunning plays, but all with his trademark flair attached.

Ruck contests were dominated by Jarrod Witts against 197cm first-gamer Aiden Begg, supplying the Gold Coast midfield with first use of the ball and a strong clearance advantage, but a better efficiency, especially inside the forward 50, gave the Magpies the edge around the ground.

Levi Casboult kicked four first-half goals for the Suns, but couldn't find the one more that would have delivered a career-high bag, despite a number of set shot opportunities.

COLLINGWOOD 7.3 11.5 15.10 17.13 (115)

GOLD COAST 3.1 8.2 11.3 14.6 (90)

GOALS

Collingwood: Mihocek 4, Ginnivan 3, Cameron 2, J.Daicos 2, C.Brown, T.Brown, Crisp, De Goey, Madgen, McCreery

Gold Coast: Casboult 4, Chol 3, Ainsworth 2, Holman 2, Miller 2, Rosas