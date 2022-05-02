Sam Simpson in action during the 2020 Grand Final between Geelong and Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S Sam Simpson remains sidelined indefinitely with concussion symptoms.

The 23-year-old midfielder has not played this year after being concussed in a training drill late in the Cats' pre-season. He had previously suffered concussions in the 2020 Grand Final against Richmond and 2021 qualifying final against Port Adelaide.

Geelong general manager football Simon Lloyd said the Cats' chief medical officer and multiple concussion specialists were working with Simpson.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cat goes down in huge collision with teammate A courageous mark from Sam Menegola is dampened by a worrying injury to youngster Sam Simpson, who is stretchered off the field after this incident

"Sam is involved with the football program, but not ready to play," Lloyd said. "He is making continual progress in his recovery, everything being done is all about a safe return."

Simpson's sickening collision with teammate Sam Menegola late in the 2020 Grand Final also caused significant shoulder damage which required surgery. That issue, and soft tissue problems, kept him out of the Cats' AFL team until round eight last year, and then hamstring problems also struck.

Sam Menegola and Sam Simpson (bottom) clash during the 2020 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He returned for the final two home-and-away matches but was concussed in the qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide and missed the semi-final win against GWS and preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

Simpson was drafted with pick No.53 in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft at the end of 2016 under the father-son rule, and has played 19 games across five seasons with the Cats.

Another Cats young gun Max Holmes will be out for multiple weeks with syndesmosis suffered in Saturday's loss to Fremantle. His left ankle has been operated on.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley has been cleared of structural damage to the ankle he hurt in the weekend's game.

After a three-point loss to Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round seven, Geelong faces a resurgent GWS at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.