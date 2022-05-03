CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps is happy to enjoy the ride rather than focus on the destination of playing finals football.

For the first time since Cripps debuted in 2014 the Blues are in the top eight after seven rounds, banking five wins to sit sixth.

But the 27-year-old didn't want to think about playing in September just yet.

'MY FORM GETS BETTER' Speedy Blue's Ramadan inspiration

"I'm not thinking that far ahead yet," Cripps said on Tuesday.

"It's the best place we've been in since I've been here and it's been a lot of hard work over a lot of years to get to this point, but we feel like we're only scratching the surface of what we can do.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McGovern flies high, but Cripps steals the show Mitch McGovern takes a massive mark on the boundary, then his captain kicks a brilliant goal on the run

"We will find ways to keep getting better and as we keep improving I feel we'll be in a stronger position in the back half of the year."

Last round Carlton crushed hapless North Melbourne, in a game Cripps described as the Blues' "best four-quarter" performance of the year.

They won the 'championship' third quarter for the first time this season, which Cripps said was a key improvement under new coach Michael Voss.

"I think it's just when you have a whole new set of coaches and your game plan, it's finding your identity as a team," he said.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps handballs against Fremantle in R6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We're learning as we go what really works for us and the next stage is the consistency of that.

"We feel like we've got a lot of improvement to go, but I felt like on the weekend was probably our best four-quarter game."

Cripps didn't want to compare Voss and his previous coaches at the Blues but said the former Brisbane Lions champion had built self-belief amongst the players.

"His relationships with players has been unbelievable, in terms of building their confidence and I feel he's getting the most out of a lot of guys," Cripps said.

Patrick Cripps and Michael Voss enjoy a Carlton win against Richmond in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The star midfielder underlined his status as the Brownlow Medal favourite with 35 disposals, including 10 clearances, against the Kangaroos.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

With a clash looming against Adelaide on Sunday Cripps said the midfield group around him was allowing him to play his best football.

"I can't speak high enough of the guys around me, guys like Georgie (Hewett), 'Chez' (Adam Cerra) come in, big bodies, they're hard contested players and guys like Matty Kennedy that are getting better as well.

"We feel like we've got a lot of depth."