Jake Stringer in action during the Essendon-Collingwood match on Anzac Day, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Stringer is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

Scans confirmed a standard hamstring strain with the talented Bomber to miss up to four weeks.

The 28-year-old had a delayed start to the season before missing rounds four and five due to a hamstring injury to the opposite side to his latest setback.

"Scans today have confirmed the strain is to his right hamstring, which is the different side to his previous hamstring injury," Mahoney said.

"This is a reasonably standard 3-4 week injury, and Jake will use this time on the sidelines to ensure a full recovery to return for a strong second half of the season."