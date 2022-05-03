Lewis Young and Hugh Greenwood after Young's collision with Cam Zurhaar during Carlton's win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Lewis Young is free to play against Adelaide this weekend after successfully overturning his one-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Young was charged with forceful front-on contact on Cameron Zurhaar in the final term of the Blues' win over North Melbourne.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, high impact and body contact.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Zurhaar felled by Blue's front-on bump Lewis Young collects Cam Zurhaar with a crunching front-on bump

Fellow Blue Liam Stocker was also suspended for one match after he was charged with rough conduct against Tarryn Thomas in the third term, but will be out of action for at least two weeks after suffering an AC joint injury during the clash.

Kangaroos forward Nick Larkey copped a one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct when he pushed Young under the ball as the Blue flew for a mark.

More to come