Luke Parker warms up ahead of the R2 clash between Sydney and Geelong on March 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE UNPREDICTABILITY of rookie scores is in full swing at the moment and some of the seven-gamers are looking like they would benefit from a rest.

Strategically, we need to be picking them off one by one with traditional downgrade/upgrade trades, ideally looking to bring in an underpriced premium. We are basically at a stage in the season where we are playing a game within the game as coaches race to remove rookies from the ground.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

It is also the time where we need to have a look at our bye structure to ensure we have a good balance of players across the three-week period to ensure our teams not only remain competitive, but also improve over that time. At the least, use the byes as a guide to split 50-50 decisions.

MOST TRADED IN

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000)

Josh Carroll (MID, $234,000)

Patrick Cripps (MID, $831,000)

Touk Miller (MID, $885,000)

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $760,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $513,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $472,000)

Josh Hayes (RUC/FWD, $408,000)

Josh Ward (MID, $406,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUC/FWD, $523,000)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard On the chopping block: The Traders' early moves for R8 Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trade plans for round eight

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $599,000) +$63,000

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) +$60,000

Robbie McComb (MID, $265,000) +$55,000

Tom Lynch (FWD, $520,000) +$54,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $953,000) +$48,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Daniel Howe (MID, $560,000) -$64

Joe Daniher (FWD, $573,000) -$56

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $621,000) -$51

Xavier Duursma (MID, $480,000) -$50,000

Dayne Rampe (DEF, $359,000) -$50,000

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) - 31

Robbie McComb (MID, $265,000) - 18

Josh Carroll (MID, $234,000) -16

Maurice Rioli (MID/FWD, $226,000) - 10

Cooper Hamilton (FWD/MID, $218,000) - 2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 161

Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 155

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 151

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $950,000) 146

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $844,000) 142

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

BUY

Luke Parker

SYDNEY

FWD/MID, $760,000

The Swans star has hit top form and is a bargain as a result. He is averaging an impressive 112 in his past three games which included 119 on the weekend and he has a BE of just 75. The fact he can be selected as a forward increases his value further, especially considering he attended 24 centre bounces against the Lions and is clearly playing predominately midfield.

Greg Clark

WEST COAST

MID, $250,000

It was a long-awaited but impressive debut from the mature-age Eagle, arguably finishing the game as their best player. His price increased a whopping $60k following a performance that included 24 possessions, seven marks and six tackles for an amazing score of 110. He enters next round with a breakeven of negative 31, making him a must-have cash cow.

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $885,000

The hard-working Sun appears to be over his form slump and given his breakeven of 95, he has bottomed out in price. After an uncharacteristic three-week stretch of not reaching triple figures where he barely laid a tackle, he has registered eight and six, respectively, over the past two weeks, while returning scores of 111 and 140. That's more like the Touk we know and love.

Also consider: Clayton Oliver, Patrick Cripps, James Sicily.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Miller goes on his own with classy captain's goal Touk Miller caps off stellar individual performance with a great long goal

HOLD

Tom Green

GWS GIANTS

MID, $765,000

The young Giant is in the middle of a breakout season and has produced some outstanding scores including four hundreds, topped by an impressive 133. In the past four weeks he has only managed triple figures on one occasion and was quiet on the weekend, recording a season-low of just 74. The Giants have been throwing magnets around, he will be fine once it settles.

Jack Sinclair

St Kilda

DEF/MID, $796,000

The hard-working Saint started the year in scintillating fashion, dominating in a midfield role where he recorded a low of 93 in the first five rounds. He has since moved primarily back into defence where he has still been solid, but not outstanding, with scores of 84 and 80. He is still winning plenty of the ball and is capable of triple-figure scores as a defender.

Adam Treloar

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID/FWD, $754,000

The former Pies ball magnet has been solid, without reaching the outstanding heights we have seen from him in the past. He is averaging a respectable 92 for a forward, but his score of just 78 on the weekend leaves a sour taste. He has some nice match-ups leading into his bye and will repay the faith to hold.

Also consider: Jordan DeGoey, Zak Butters, Daniel Rioli.

Tom Green handballs during the R6 clash between GWS and St Kilda on April 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SELL

Mitch Duncan

GEELONG

FWD/MID, $720,000

The Cats star had a lot of hype during the pre-season given his forward eligibility and long history of being an elite scorer with an impressive ceiling. Unfortunately, we have not seen evidence of that to date with a top score of 90 in his six games. His marking game is still there but a number of other key stats are down, as we saw on the weekend with just 19 possessions and 69 points.

Jason Horne-Francis

NORTH MELBOURNE

MID, $513,000

The No.1 pick has been a great servant, averaging 68 points over the first seven rounds and increasing in value by $223k. It is time to go, however, following his score of 52 which included just one mark and one tackle. He has a breakeven of 68 and a downgrade to Greg Clark looks a great option, allowing you to upgrade in another position with the cash generated.

Nick Daicos

COLLINGWOOD

MID/DEF, $639,000

There is certainly no reason to rush into trading the talented Pies ball magnet, after all, he is averaging 87 and available in our backline. If, however, you can move him to a top-line premium, it's hard to say no after he has averaged 72 across his last three. He has a breakeven of 87 following his season-low 59 and is rumoured to be managed at some stage.

Also consider: Josh Rachele, Will Brodie, Jake Bowey.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Touk and Mills, can’t split them legend. Thinking Touk because he’s super human — Jaxon (@jaxnconDT) May 3, 2022

Both great options mate, so I would split these two by value and take Touk.

I can get another premo mid with some DPP movement. Should I go for the Laird POD v or the cheaper option of Crippa? — Matt (@Exambolor) May 3, 2022

I love the idea of Laird as a POD, but Crippa is still the value premium of the competition.

If you didn’t start with Neale, do you need to get him in, given his high ownership? Or are you better to focus somewhere else? — The Pasty Farmer (@ThePastyFarmer) May 3, 2022

I feel like after the byes is the time to take a few players on. Players like Neale and Crippa need to be there.

Zorko? Could you do it? Lions fixture looks amazing — The Carton Blues (@TheCartonBlues) May 3, 2022

I am not going to tell you anything you don’t know… It’s a high-risk, high-reward play. He’s a gun and if he has a good run with his body it will be a great move.

Is Noah Anderson a legitimate player of difference to consider? — Tia McQueen (@TiaMcQueen) May 3, 2022

He has looked great for a number of weeks, so yes, he deserves consideration. I don’t like that he plays for a low-ranked team.

Target Parker for his forward status, or go to the top with miller? — nthiessen06@gmail.com (@nthiessen06) May 3, 2022

Both outstanding options. Parker is amazing value and would leave you some cash to play with next week.

Is a double downgrade alright if Taylor Adams is the best premo you can get? Seems more reasonable to get a Warne chest and use it next week on a premo who will be more chance of being in the Rollin 22. — Paul Larkin (@Paul__Larkin) May 3, 2022

Although I am not a big fan of the double downgrade, given your situation and the quality cash cows available this round I think it is in play.

Go early on Brodie vs Daicos to get Crippa? — Lauren (@LozM76) May 3, 2022

I would be happy with trading either to get Crippa. Personally, Daicos would be my first to go, only because Brodie has had more years in the system so fatigue should not be an issue… (Check Brodie’s TOG and face palms). He definitely won’t be fatiguing, he hardly plays.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.