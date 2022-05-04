ESSENDON has signed first-year sensation Nic Martin to a new two-year deal.

The contract, as flagged by Inside Trading last week, will tie Martin to the club until the end of 2024.



Martin has been a revelation for the Bombers this season after only officially joining the club in February as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing.

The 21-year-old was overlooked in the national draft for three years before being invited to train with the Bombers and has been a shining light in their underwhelming start to the 2022 season.

The wingman kicked five goals from 27 disposals in a stunning round one debut against Geelong that earned him a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination, and has continued to impress in the opening seven rounds. Martin is among the favourites for the overall Rising Star award given the hot start to his career.



He missed round two under COVID protocols but has played every game since and has averaged 22 disposals playing on the wing and across half-forward.

The Subiaco product joined the Bombers alongside father-son Tex Wanganeen in the pre-season signing period, with Wanganeen playing two games so far in his debut season.



The club still has several contract priorities for 2022, including its trio of unsigned top-10 picks – Nik Cox, Archie Perkins and Zach Reid – as well as 2016 No.1 pick Andrew McGrath.



Essendon plays Hawthorn on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.