Jake Bowey in action for Melbourne against Richmond in R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU simply couldn’t script a more magical start to an AFL career.

Fourteen games for 14 wins, including a premiership.

Throw in two Rising Star nominations for good measure and you've got Melbourne defender Jake Bowey.

Footy Feed: Undefeated Demon to celebrate unique 100th Sarah Olle sits down with Melbourne defender Jake Bowey

"It definitely doesn't feel real," Bowey told AFL.com.au.

"Going into games every week expecting to get a win and coming out with a win every week…I'm stoked."

The 19-year-old, selected with pick No.21 in the 2020 draft, is acutely aware that he isn't just in the minority, he is the minority.

And if Bowey didn't, his teammates would certainly remind him.

Fellow defender Steven May had to wait 168 games to even play a final. Bowey achieved the same feat in game number five.

Alex Neal-Bullen, Tom McDonald, Jake Lever and Jake Bowey celebrate Melbourne's 2021 Grand Final win against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"The backs give it to me a bit," Bowey said.

"Troy Chaplain – our backs coach – likes to say that I've got no idea how lucky I am.

"I agree with him. I’m pretty privileged."

Bowey – along with the Demons – are on a 14-game winning streak. It's created a handful of in jokes, with some saying the Sandringham Dragons product is 'the difference'.

"They were calling me the leprechaun," Bowey laughed.

Melbourne comes up against St Kilda on Sunday, the team Bowey's father, Brett, played 85 games for.

"He said he used to hit Plugger on the tit a fair bit," Bowey said.

Jake Bowey with his parents at the 2020 NAB AFL National Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're pretty similar (players)."

The father and son duo are clearly close, with Brett riding all the highs – so far, no lows – with Bowey.

"He thinks it's his career as well. I don’t mind him saying that," Bowey said.

"He actually came up to me last night and said, 'We're playing our 100th game this week' because he played 85 and this is my 15th."

Brett Bowey in action for St Kilda against Brisbane in R10, 1992. Picture: AFL Photos

With Simon Goodwin’s side undefeated this season, there's ample dialogue surrounding whether there's a team capable of challenging the 2021 premiers.

Bowey, though, knows it hasn’t always been rosy to be a Melbourne player.

"We are in a pretty good spot at the moment," he said.

"Obviously not losing a game is pretty crazy.

"I sort of just go into each week just grateful to play in the side."