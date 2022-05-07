Giants players look on after the loss to Geelong in round eight on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron was left disappointed with the Giants' 'boring' performance against Geelong on Saturday.

The Giants were completely outclassed by the Cats, managing just four goals in a 53-point loss.

Outside of Toby Greene goals either side of quarter-time the Giants struggled to create scoring opportunities, while a particular wasteful third term that saw them register just four behinds blew any chance of a comeback.

The loss leaves the Giants with just two wins from the opening eight rounds and facing an uphill battle to feature in the finals.

"We were boring at times," Giants coach Leon Cameron told reporters.

"It was a really flat, really flat performance ... we couldn't get that run that we had last week, we couldn't get that flow.

"We made some really poor, silly decisions going inside 50.

"We're disappointed as a footy club, we probably only had three or four winners on the day."

GWS' Jesse Hogan might draw some scrutiny post-game having struck Jed Bews with an elbow pursuing the football early in the contest.

Bews didn't return to the game due to concussion protocols, meaning medi-sub Mitch Knevitt joined Cooper Stephens as Geelong's two debutants for the day.

"I couldn't rate them much more highly to come in and play against those guys and look so composed, I think was a real positive for them as individuals ... but even more so for the system," coach Chris Scott said.

While the youngsters impressed, Scott was most pleased with the potency of his side's forward line.

The Cats were without a recognised ruckman, their captain Joel Selwood and lost experienced player Jed Bews to a concussion early in the piece, but still completely controlled the game.

That was made possible thanks to an explosive match from Jeremy Cameron, who haunted his former club with three first-quarter goals - all from the same pocket - and finished with five.

He was clearly the most damaging player but it was the overall potency of the forward line that impressed Scott most. Tyson Stengle produced another fantastic 20-disposal, three-goal game to continue his fine season after spending 2021 at the SANFL level.

"The best teams in history, to my observation, are always the ones that have players where if one doesn't get you the other one will," Scott told reporters.

"(Cameron) came in last year, had a really interrupted pre-season ... we were really looking at this as being the year when we could build that cohesion.

"(Stengle) is really important for us and we brought him in for a specific reason ... it's the support that's been put around him that allowed him to back himself and play with a bit of freedom."