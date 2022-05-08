CARLTON is back in the top four after cruising to a 48-point victory over Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.

While the Blues were dominant against North Melbourne last week, they looked extra polished and composed against the Crows in the 17.14 (116) to 10.8 (68) win.

The Crows got the early jump, booting back-to-back goals in the opening minutes, but it didn’t take the Blues long to steady the ship, booting the next five goals.

The Blues stuck at it, opening up a 26-point lead by the main break, before keeping Adelaide goalless in the third quarter and piling on six goals of their own.

Goals were hard for the Blues to come by in the final term, with the Crows snagging four consolation goals before Charlie Curnow kicked the sealer.

Curnow booted six goals, and was supported by fellow Harry McKay with three, while five other Blues hit the scoreboard.

Taylor Walker kicked two goals for Adelaide, while Jordan Dawson had 30 touches, 10 marks and a goal.

