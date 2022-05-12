Robbie Tarrant looks on during Richmond's official photo day on February 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

- Leon Cameron departing was a momentous day for the Giants

- Why North Melbourne should pick up the phone

- Another loss for the Dogs and it becomes 'ugly'

- A lot of juicy selection selection news

In today's episode ...

0:23 – GWS handled yesterday's announcement well

2:12 – Leon Cameron can be proud of his efforts at GWS

4:16 – The departure of Jeremy Cameron was a critical turning point

5:37 – Leon Cameron’s next step

7:35 – Alastair Clarkson is the 'obvious' candidate for GWS

10:00 – The Giants’ next coach will have plenty to work with

12:34 – Collingwood v the Bulldogs is an 'intriguing affair'

15:07 – Some big selection stories this week

18:25 – The Lions and Power take different approaches to their full-forwards