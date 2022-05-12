IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Leon Cameron departing was a momentous day for the Giants
- Why North Melbourne should pick up the phone
- Another loss for the Dogs and it becomes 'ugly'
- A lot of juicy selection selection news
In today's episode ...
0:23 – GWS handled yesterday's announcement well
2:12 – Leon Cameron can be proud of his efforts at GWS
4:16 – The departure of Jeremy Cameron was a critical turning point
5:37 – Leon Cameron’s next step
7:35 – Alastair Clarkson is the 'obvious' candidate for GWS
10:00 – The Giants’ next coach will have plenty to work with
12:34 – Collingwood v the Bulldogs is an 'intriguing affair'
15:07 – Some big selection stories this week
18:25 – The Lions and Power take different approaches to their full-forwards