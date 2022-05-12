RICHMOND young gun Josh Gibcus will miss Saturday's game against Hawthorn after entering the AFL's health and safety protocols.

The 19-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the best players from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft class, playing seven of the first eight games after being selected with pick No. 9.



The Tigers are expected to regain Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin this weekend after the star pair missed last Saturday's dazzling win over Collingwood at the MCG due to illness.

Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin run laps at Richmond training. Picture: Getty Images

Off-season acquisition Robbie Tarrant is no guarantee to replace Gibcus in Richmond's back six, despite being available for selection.

The 33-year-old defender played against Port Melbourne in the VFL on the weekend but is struggling with a lingering hip issue at the moment.



Hugo Ralphsmith has also recovered from broken ribs and will return via the reserves at Box Hill City Oval on Sunday.



