WEST Coast champion Josh Kennedy will miss Sunday's clash against reigning premier Melbourne at Optus Stadium after being withdrawn late because of knee soreness.
Kennedy has been replaced in the starting 22 by key forward Hugh Dixon, with wingman Patrick Naish named as the medical substitute.
The undefeated Demons go in unchanged, with rookie Kade Chandler selected as the medical substitute.
Sunday's match will be the first Kennedy has missed since round two, with the Eagles unable to rest their veteran star in that period due to availability issues.
The 34-year-old joins premiership captain Shannon Hurn (calf) and senior midfielder Andrew Gaff (quad) on the sidelines as the bottom-placed Eagles confront the ladder leaders.
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Josh Kennedy (knee soreness) replaced in selected side by Hugh Dixon
Melbourne: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Patrick Naish
Melbourne: Kade Chandler
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Bobby Hill
Carlton: Matthew Cottrell
Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson
Fremantle: Brandon Walker
