Josh Kennedy gestures to the crowd during the R7 clash between West Coast and Richmond on April 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast champion Josh Kennedy will miss Sunday's clash against reigning premier Melbourne at Optus Stadium after being withdrawn late because of knee soreness.

Kennedy has been replaced in the starting 22 by key forward Hugh Dixon, with wingman Patrick Naish named as the medical substitute.

The undefeated Demons go in unchanged, with rookie Kade Chandler selected as the medical substitute.

Sunday's match will be the first Kennedy has missed since round two, with the Eagles unable to rest their veteran star in that period due to availability issues.

The 34-year-old joins premiership captain Shannon Hurn (calf) and senior midfielder Andrew Gaff (quad) on the sidelines as the bottom-placed Eagles confront the ladder leaders.

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Josh Kennedy (knee soreness) replaced in selected side by Hugh Dixon

Melbourne: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Patrick Naish

Melbourne: Kade Chandler

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Bobby Hill

Carlton: Matthew Cottrell

Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson

Fremantle: Brandon Walker

