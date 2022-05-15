Zac Williams is helped by a trainer after suffering a leg injury in Carlton's clash with GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC WILLIAMS has suffered a suspected serious injury to his left leg during the first quarter of Carlton's clash with Greater Western Sydney.

Williams had to be carried from the field after he crumpled to the ground while running towards a marking contest.

He immediately grabbed the back of his lower left leg, and was in tears as he was comforted by trainers.

If he has ruptured his Achilles, he faces up to 12 months on the sidelines.

Williams, 27, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January 2018, but returned at the end of that season to play in his former club GWS' finals run.

He missed the Blues' round seven clash against North Melbourne with Achilles soreness, but returned against Adelaide last week to gather 16 disposals in a comfortable win.

