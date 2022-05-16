Corey Durdin celebrates a goal for Carlton against GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DYNAMIC Carlton small forward Corey Durdin is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round nine.

Carlton had to wait until pick No.37 to make its first selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and promptly snapped up the competitive South Australian.

Durdin broke into the senior side at Central Districts in 2019, but hamstring injuries hampered his 2020 campaign and the forward slid in the draft, much to Carlton's delight.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Corey Durdin stars in round nine Watch the highlights and find out why Corey Durdin gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in Rd9

He caught the eye of recruiters with his turn of speed, tackling pressure and terrific goal sense.

The 20-year-old was one of the Blues' best in their impressive 30-point win over GWS, finishing with 19 disposals, two goals and five score involvements as Carlton solidified its spot in the top four.

Earlier this month, Durdin spoke to AFL.com.au about his loudest supporter, his sister Shianne, who cheers on from the sidelines despite not being able to see him play.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Durdin made his debut against Port Adelaide in round 22 last season and has played eight games in 2022, only missing one due to health and safety protocols.

Corey Durdin celebrates a goal during round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In his second season at the club, the hard-working small forward has booted six goals in his eight games and has been an important member of Carlton's small forward brigade featuring Zac Fisher, Matthew Owies and Jack Martin.

They have been dubbed the 'mosquito fleet' and have played a vital role at ground level while star key forwards Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay provide a contest in the air.

The youngster changed into the No.19 guernsey following the retirement of Eddie Betts and has impressed onlookers with the tenacious way he goes about his forward craft.

He is housemates with fellow Carlton youngsters Jack Carroll and round nine debutant Jesse Motlop.