Eagle Liam Ryan collects Demon Jake Bowey high during the Eagles-Demons clash in round nine on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL advises that the Match Review of Round Nine's Sunday games has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Misconduct against Jack Viney, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round Nine match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Liam Ryan, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jake Bowey, Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round Nine match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Kade Chandler, Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Luke Foley, West Coast Eagles, during the fourth quarter of the Round Nine match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.